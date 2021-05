‘Halston’ sees Ewan McGregor playing legendary designer in Netflix miniseries

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Halston,” an upcoming mini-series chronicling the story of the mononymous fashion icon of the same name. Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor stars and features Broadway actress Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli and Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher. “I have a vision,” McGregor Halston says in trailer. “I’m going to change the face of American fashion.” Set to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode, fans then get a glimpse of an edit of Halston working hard to design women’s clothing. EWAN MCGREGOR TO LOSE HALF OF HIS TELEVISION FORTUNE AND FILM IN DIVORCE SETTLEMENT “I’ve been an underdog my whole life until one day I quit driving,” he says, before receiving a warning at a meeting. “My wife thinks you’re a genius. I think it’s dangerous,” said a man sitting in a restaurant with Halston. “I think once you call yourself a genius you stop growing. The trailer then sees the creator freely falling into a chaotic life of drugs, sex, and tantrums, leading to someone calling him “out of control.” “Have you ever felt like everything you have can be gone in an instant?” Halston asks as the trailer ends. Born Roy Halston Frowick, Halston was known for his minimalist designs which became massively popular in the 1970s. He is credited with the American fashion revolution. EWAN MCGREGOR FINALIZES DIVORCE OF WOMAN EVE MAVRAKIS: REPORT The designer died at the age of 57 from an AIDS-related illness. “Halston” is one of several projects produced for Netflix by darling Ryan Murphy. Netflix’s “Hollywood”, “Ratched”, “The Politician”, “The Boys in the Band” and “Ratched” are also produced by Murphy. On the broadcast side, Murphy is known for producing “American Horror Story”, “American Crime Story”, “Glee” and “9-1-1”. McGregor is perhaps best known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in several “Star Wars” movies. He’s set to reprise his role as the Wise and Mighty Jedi in a miniseries for Disney +. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The actor won a Golden Globe in 2018 playing twins in “Fargo.” He also received an Emmy nomination for the role, as well as for an appearance on “ER” and for his work as the narrator of the documentary series “Highlands: Scotland’s Wild Heart”. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Her two other Globe nominations came for her performances in “Mouline Rouge!” and “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”. “Halston” hits Netflix on May 14.

