3 Bollywood Characters Most Compatible With Gemini Women

Gemini are intelligent, adaptable, outgoing, social, impulsive, and indecisive. But at the same time, they are quite curious, unreliable, and often seen as two-faced personalities. But they are great talkers who want to talk about different things. They want to gain knowledge and meet new people from time to time. So here are 3 Bollywood characters most compatible with Gemini girls.

Kabir Mehra, Dil Dhadakne Do

Kabir Mehra is a fun, social and carefree person. He is witty and party-loving who enjoys socializing a lot. He likes to live in the present but also, he is well aware of his passion. He wants to be a pilot and that’s why he doesn’t care about his father’s business. But he is helpful and attentive to his loved ones. All of these traits correspond well to a Gemini personality.

Lakshman Prasad Sharma / Lucky, Main Hoon Na

The character of Lucky, played by Javed Khan, is portrayed as a carefree person who doesn’t care about his future and his life at all. He easily misses a person, which makes it difficult for him to stay in a stable relationship. But he cares about his friends and family. So, it is also quite compatible with Gemini women.

Bittoo Sharma, Baaja Baaraat Group

Although at first Bittoo, played by Ranveer Singh, is shown in the film as a frivolous person, later he takes their wedding planning business very seriously. He is fun, a very good conversationalist with good convincing power and takes his job very seriously. He joins Shruti Kakkar, played by Anushka Sharma, in his business so he doesn’t have to return to his ancestral home with his father. It also shows him as a very intelligent person. All of these traits are very attractive to a Gemini woman.

