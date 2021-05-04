Judge orders accuser Kevin Spacey to prosecute actor for revealing his identity

A man accusing Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 cannot proceed anonymously in court, a judge said on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan refused to let the man proceed solely as a “CD” in a September lawsuit filed in New York State court and later transferred to the federal court.

The man had met Spacey in the actor’s New York suburban acting class before the alleged abuse, according to the lawsuit which seeks more than $ 40 million in damages.

Kaplan said the CD’s interest in privacy did not outweigh the presumption of open legal process and the prejudice to Spacey’s defense that would occur if he could proceed anonymously. People with information that could support Spacey would also not be able to come forward, the judge added.

Since the 1990s, CD had spoken to an unknown number of people about his allegations against Spacey and had apparently cooperated for a New York magazine article that appeared on an online website, Vulture, in November 2017, Kaplan said. .

He said that “the evidence suggests that CD knowingly and repeatedly took the risk that either of these people would at one time or another reveal their true identity in a way that would portray that identity to the attention of the general public “.

Kaplan noted that CD also recruited for the trial co-plaintiff, Anthony Rapp, who appeared on “Rent” on Broadway and in “Star Trek: Discovery” on television. The lawsuit said the older actor made a sexual advance to teenage Rapp at a 1980s party.

Subscribe to the Newsday’s Entertainment newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, TV and more. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy.

When Rapp first went public with his accusation in 2017, others were also made public and Spacey’s famous caregiver abruptly stopped. At the time, Spacey released a statement saying he didn’t remember the meeting but apologized.

The judge said lawyers for CD claim that the use of their client’s name will trigger post-traumatic stress disorder and that the resulting anxiety, nightmares and depression is a consequence that probably cannot be avoided as the case progresses and CD is eventually forced to testify. Public.

He gave lawyers 10 days to reveal CD’s name if he continued to make claims.

In a letter to the judge in early March, attorney Peter Saghir said CD felt “extreme anxiety and psychological distress at the very thought of being compelled to proceed publicly” and had reluctantly decided to abandon his claims. asks if Kaplan ordered him to proceed publicly.

Saghir and other CD lawyers did not return requests for comment on Monday. Neither do Spacey’s lawyers, who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “American Beauty,” a 1999 film in which he played a frustrated suburban dad who covets his daughter’s best friend.

If CD drops its claims, it would not be the first complainant to do so. Two years ago, a man who said Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 dropped his case.

Meanwhile, investigators in England have yet to say whether they will bring criminal charges against Spacey in connection with charges against him there for events believed to have occurred between 1996 and 2013.