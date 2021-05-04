Hollywood lobbyists are so afraid of any public benefit of ‘intellectual property’ they are trying to block sharing of COVID vaccines

of you-have-what-now? department

Throughout the COVID pandemic, it has been truly shameful to see how patent maximalists have tried to insist that we just need more patents to deal with COVID – even though the incredible breakthroughs that have brought about such rapid vaccine development were not due to patents, but rather the free and open flow of information from a group of researchers and scientists who do not care whether or not the information is locked away. for profit, but care about saving millions of lives.

And now that we have vaccines, we face significant issues as they roll out around the world – and patents are often a hindrance, delaying that deployment. And we actually have a way to deal with this: what is called a TRIPS waiver. TRIPS is the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, which establishes a variety of intellectual property standards between member countries and the WTO. I have a lot of problems with TRIPS (and the WTO), but TRIPS includes a process for granting exemptions to intellectual property rights. This was in response to the (very legitimate!) Concerns of less well-off nations that wealthy nations would use the patent system to block access to important life-saving drugs.

Thus, to allay these concerns, the TRIPS Agreement includes a process by which WTO can grant compulsory licensing this will allow others to manufacture patented drugs and thus increase availability. A key point of this so-called exemption is that it allows better allocation of certain drugs during medical emergencies. In view of this, issuing such a waiver now seems like a no-brainer. But … it wasn’t.

India and South Africa presented a a fairly simple exemption request to treat COVID-19. The key element of the request is that the intellectual property requirements under the TRIPS Agreement only in relation to “the prevention, control or treatment of COVID-19” should be lifted during the pandemic. It sounds pretty straightforward. Even reliable maximalist patent sites like IP Watchdog are now posting articles saying that the TRIPS waiver “is a necessary first step to facilitate increased and rapid vaccine production” and noting that this will in no way compromise the value of the innovation.

We’ve already noted that Big Pharma is pushing against it – which is to be expected. However, what is perhaps less expected is the fact that Hollywood is also vehemently lobbying him.. Why? Well, they claim that because the disclaimer is not limited to just patents, it will also be used to clear copyrights.

This is … at best misleading. It is true that the waiver would cover copyright, but only in an extremely limited way. As the part I quoted above notes, this only applies to intellectual property protections that block the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19. And that can include a very limited set of copyrights. For example, there are still shortages of ventilators in many parts of the world, and at the start of the pandemic, people were working on 3D printing spare parts to help deal with this extreme shortage. However, with some companies issuing threats on these 3D printed parts, there are legitimate concerns that copyright could be used to stop such operations. Another area where a copyright disclaimer is likely to help is to provide easier access for researchers to important scientific reviews and research that can help them develop more and better solutions.

As if to calm Hollywood down, South Africa and India have included a explicit statement in the derogation request to say that the derogation cannot be used for entertainment products: “The derogation provided for in paragraph 1 shall not apply to the protection of performers, producers of phonograms (sound recordings) and broadcasting organizations under Article 14 of the TRIPS Agreement. ” It is literally the second paragraph of a four paragraph exemption request. It’s already a little insulting that the officials who craft this waiver request in a bid to save lives had to waste time making sure Hollywood didn’t get mad at them.

And even there it didn’t work.

The Motion Picture Association, which represents the main film and television studios, deployed five lobbyists to influence Congress and the White House on the waiver. The Association of American Publishers as well as Universal Music have also revealed that they are actively lobbying against her. Neil Turkewitz, former head of the Recording Industry Association of America, criticized the proposal Twitter, saying it will hurt musicians, artists and other cultural workers who are already struggling. As COVID has undermined the livelihoods of creators around the [globe emoji], do you want to further widen their precariousness in the name of justice? Turkewitz wrote.

The Turkewitz quote is particularly disgusting. There is nothing in the waiver that will harm the livelihoods of the creators. Indeed, vaccinate the world This is how we bring things back to normal to help open up the world to help these musicians, performers and other cultural workers survive. For him, even suggesting that this waiver is harming them in one way or another is not just misinformation, it is misinformation that will kill people. It’s disgusting.

And the Hollywood lobbying goes beyond what was reported in the Intercept article linked above. ITIF, the Foundation for Information Technologies and Innovation, which can ring as a think tank that focuses on the tech industry, but has a long history of close ties to Hollywood (and, indeed, an IITI article was the basis of the terrible SOPA / PIPA laws there was. is ten years old), recently published a ridiculous and ridiculous attack on waiver, claiming that there is no possible way to include copyright:

This latest affront to intellectual property rights is misplaced, if not misinformed, to say the least. There is simply no compelling reason to focus on copyright suspension in this case.

Oh come on. People are dying and this is the fight you want to have? It is not the “copyright suspension” that people are asking for. They ask for a specific and narrowly tailored exemption from excessively restrictive copyright only in cases where this exception is necessary to help fight COVID. The idea that she is “misplaced” or “misinformed” is pure propaganda.

And then, as I was putting the finishing touches on this article, Senator Thom Tillis, who made it clear that his main goal in the Senate was to: lobby for extremist Hollywood interests, wrote one hell of an oped against waiver. It’s full of nonsense.

Yet giving up intellectual property rights abroad would not precipitate an end to COVID-19. It would harm our domestic IP industries, give India and China valuable government-funded research free of charge, and weaken the global IP system for decades to come. Last week, in a speech ahead of the Spring Summit of the Association of Intellectual Property Owners (IPO), Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), said that a strong ecosystem intellectual property was primarily responsible for allowing COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to people in the fastest time in history. I completely agree …

First, it would not “harm” any domestic industry. It’s absurd. And if the research is for save lives and (as Tillis states) was “backed by the government” so he should be freely accessible to all. Government-funded research means the public has paid for it and it should be widely available to everyone.

Second, just because a longtime advocate of patent and copyright maximalism says something doesn’t mean it doesn’t automatically make it true. There is no proof at all this “strong intellectual property … was primarily responsible for the development of COVID-19 vaccines.” Indeed, the stories of how vaccines were developed show otherwise. They show how the free the flow of information and ideas between researchers and scientists around the world, and their willingness to work together, rather than trying to lock in ideas, is what helped make this possible.

I can understand the drug companies who oppose it, although that alone is disappointing given the situation. For Hollywood and its friends to lie bluntly about it and create moral panic, claiming that it will somehow harm the creative industries, is dangerous misinformation.

