Ileana D’Cruz talks about fewer films in Bollywood than in the southern industry: I was not sure of myself

Ileana D’Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra with Barfi in 2012. But before that, the actress was already an established name in the Southern film industry with many successful films like

Devadasu,

Pokiri,

Stroke
and

Nanban
to his honor. Over a career spanning more than a decade, Ileana has made more films in the South than her work in Bollywood.

In a recent one-on-one with a leading entertainment portal, Ileana explained the reason behind the same. Explaining why she signed a lot of southern films and worked less in the Hindi film industry, the actress admitted that it was because she was very keen and not sure of herself. .

ileana-dcruz-less-movies-in-bollywood

the

Main hero of Tera
The actress told Bollywood Hungama: “I think I just wasn’t sure. I wasn’t sure about myself, I wasn’t sure I was making a mistake or making the wrong movie. is something I didn’t really think too much about, when I was working in the South. I just worked. I made so many movies and some were great and some not as good. I think the difference was that ‘in Bollywood, I was just afraid that,’ Oh, I can’t make a mistake ‘”

Ileana further confessed that when she looks back she is not happy with how her career has turned out as she feels she could have done a lot more.

“I feel like I could have done a lot more and I want to do a lot more. It’s pretty self-explanatory. It’s never too late and I’m pushing it and trying to do my best. Now », The actress told the portal.

At the same time, Ileana also opened up about her future plans and revealed that she doesn’t want to function the same way anymore. The actress said she is open to role-playing and is willing to take risks.

Speaking about Ileana’s Bollywood career, the actress was last seen in Kookie Gulati’s financial thriller

The big bull
which featured Abhishek Bachchan as a tainted scam stockbroker and had Ileana trying out the role of a reporter. The actress will then share on-screen space with Randeep Hooda in Balwinder Singh Janjua’s social comedy.

Unfair and charming.

