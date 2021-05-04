Experience the famous studios tour at Universal Studios Hollywood!

The # 1 thing that I’ve missed the most about Universal Studios Hollywood when it was closed last year is the Backlot Studio Tour, run by video studio tour guide Jimmy Kimmel, where you can go behind the scenes of real movie studio sets!

This hour-long attraction is one of the most popular activities in the park and if you haven’t experienced it for yourself, you’re missing out on a chance! Here are the highlights of visiting Backlot Studios at Universal Studios Hollywood:

King Kong 360 3-D

Prepare to be caught in the middle of a terrifying fight between a 35ft T-Rex and King Kong! This 3D experience is so realistic and terrifying that it will leave you terrified and laughing at the same time!

Walk past the Bates Motel

Want to experience the Bates Motel on your own, without the terrifying and bloody ending? The Backlot tour bus will take you past the infamous Bates Motel where Norman himself will be waiting for you. Keep your eyes on him as you walk past… he can follow you up the hill!

Come face to face with the jaws!

The Backlot Tour Bus will warmly welcome you to Amity Island and introduce you to their most famous resident, Jaws! You’ll want to brace yourself for a splash of fun as your bus plunges into the “ocean” where Jaws is hunting!

Fast & Furious – Supercharged!

Get your engines ready with this thrilling experience with Fast and the Furious! Here you will ride with the cast of stars from the hit movies in an exhilarating high speed chase that tops 120 miles per hour and propels you into the high stakes underground world of fast cars and international criminal cartels. 3D-HD imaging is projected onto the world’s largest 360 degree screens!

Drive across War of the Worlds

This is one of my favorite sets to go through! This eerie and mind-boggling set features the crash of a burning Boeing 747 from Seven Spielberg.War of the Worlds with Tom Cruise. The set and the music make you feel like you are driving through the scene from the movie!

Go behind the scenes!

More movies and TV shows have been shot on the Universal Studios Hollywood lot than any other lot in the world. One of the coolest parts of the backlot tour is being able to visit the sets of some of our favorite TV shows and movies! You will arrive through Wisteria Lane from Desperate housewives, The grinch with Jim Carey, The Truman Show, Back to the future, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more!

EARTHQUAKE: The Big One and Flash Floods!

I know, I know, you’re probably thinking how is that a studio tour only lasts an hour with so much to see? Universal gives you a little taste of it all and it’s amazingly organized and so much fun! One of the final highlights of the studios backlot tour is the simulated earthquake and flash flood that the studios would use in the movies to make experiences realistic!

Believe me when I say I still haven’t covered everything and there will be so many other things on this tour that I haven’t even mentioned. There are 13 city blocks located on just four acres of this historic backlot, so there is a lot to see and experience. You’ll need to take a trip there to understand how every twist, turn, fire, flood, universal character appearance, etc. in fact Universal Studios Hollywood’s most famous attraction and you won’t want to miss it all!

