Star Wars Day 2021: May 4 with you





The payoff was substantial, as a few months after its arrival, “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” was the highest grossing film in history at the time.

Always nostalgic, Lucas was unusual among filmmakers of his generation not to care much about what was going on around him: he celebrated carefree youth, as with the 1973 film “American Graffiti”, and the science genre- fiction in which the good guys have a lot of tough scrapes but come out victorious.

The challenges of the ongoing pandemic these days take a deep dive into the fantastic “Star Wars” universe just right. And, thanks to the efforts of a dedicated fan base and the movie machine behind the series, May 4th is just the day to do it. The day was made for a pun slogan: “May the fourth be with you”. The origins of what has become an annual holiday for true believers are a bit unclear. A Danish newspaper may owe it to a slanderous advertisement placed by the British Conservative Party on Margaret Thatcher’s accession to the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on May 4, 1979: “May the fourth be with you, Maggie. Congratulations”. Finding direct evidence requires such diligent research as Darth Vader’s quest for the Rebel Alliance base, but whatever the case, the pun was behind the scenes, just waiting to be used, but it is. arrived here. And he was put to good use. A Toronto theater hosted a marathon of big screen movies mixed with costume contests, quizzes and parodies 10 years ago. Advertised as “Star Wars Day”, the celebration has spread throughout geekdom. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, it made the party their own, using it in 2020 to mark the finale of the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated series on Disney +. This year, the channel is launching the series “ Star Wars: The Bad Lot Centered around a group of space warriors who make Delta Force look like Brownies, the series happily walks towards a cliff hanger. As a civil servant Star Wars website says, “As the Republic transforms into a Galactic Empire, the Bad Batch must decide their place in the new order.” Will they join their brothers in the ranks of the stormtrooper? Or will they find their place in the galaxy somewhere outside the Empire’s reach? “Stay tuned, kids. Get into the spirit with these activities In the meantime, there are good reasons to let the Force take you this May 4th. On the one hand, gorging on a series of films in which the good ends up triumphing is a welcome sanity break, an escape from the uncertainty and chaos of the world outside our doors. Just be sure to allow breaks, get up and move around lest you become as inert as Han Solo frozen in carbonite. In the company of immunized friends and family, you can prepare your own puzzles and conversation starters during these breaks. One of Star Wars Day’s favorite pastimes is saying which movie in the series and its spinoff is the worst and, let’s face it, there are a few stinks. There are people whose hard hearts are not moved by the sight of Baby Yoda, those for whom Jar Jar Binks is the cinematic equivalent of nails on a chalkboard. (For younger audiences, the sound hurts.) I try to leave the room every time Hayden Christensen, playing Anakin Skywalker, complains a lot, which often comes down to anyone who will listen in “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars: Episode III” – Revenge of the Sith. ” To his credit, Christensen makes remarks in Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman’s forthcoming book “ Secrets of the Force: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Wars , “” I knew more or less what the reaction would be to ‘Attack of the Clones’ when I first read the script, as Anakin was an irritable, sometimes whiny teenager. That’s how it was scripted, that’s how George wanted me to play him, and that’s how the character was to be. So I didn’t have any issues with that in that regard, but I knew it was going to get some reviews when it was released. ” Everything is therefore forgiven. And there’s this: Cosplay, as Margaret Troup wrote in the Iowa State Daily, is a Covid-19 friendly pastime. Certainly, costumed tributes to favorite pop culture figures have been temporarily deprived of their usual places in broad conventions such as Comic-Con International , which returns as an online event in July, with plans for a small in-person rally in late November. Despite this, Troup suggested that some favorite cosplay characters have a built-in safety factor because “they already have a face mask.” There isn’t a lot of solid science to back this claim up, but for holiday purposes, let’s say it does. The most famous covered character in the “Star Wars” canon is, of course, Darth Vader, so you might expect to see plenty of Dark Lords overseas in the country on Tuesday. (Another revelation from “Secrets of the Force”: George Lucas initially envisioned the great Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune as Vader; when he rejected the role, Lucas offered him the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi instead, in In the original film, bodybuilder David Prowse was ultimately cast as the iconic villain, voiced by James Earl Jones, and Sir Alec Guinness eventually settled into the role of Obi-Wan. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, asked Guinness why such a distinguished actor would take on the job, “and he said he always imagined himself playing a wizard in a children’s movie.” And in a world filled with dark lords, we need all the Jedi Knights we can get. Monitor, trivialize, argue (in a friendly manner, of course) about the best and the worst times; whatever you do, embrace yourself and enjoy an impromptu vacation that is meant for the child in all of us. Don’t spend it in a lousy cantina like the one in Episode IV, you’ll never be able to tell what kind of trouble you’ll end up in if you do. May the fourth be with you!

Gregory McNamee writes about books, science, food, geography and many more from his home in Arizona.

