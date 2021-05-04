Bollywood actors who disappeared after their first movie and here’s what they’re doing now

Some actors have inspired generations and wowed audiences for decades with their acting prowess, while others have a relatively shorter stint with a handful of forgettable films. And then there are those who almost disappeared after their debut. Here is a list of actresses who entered showbiz with a bright future, but unfortunately could not support their careers for long.

1. Tanishaa Mukerji

Image Credit: Tanishaa Mukerji, Instagram

Tanujas ‘daughter and Kajols’ younger sister, Tanishaa debuted with Sssshhh… in 2003. She finally landed the lead role in Neal n Nikki starring Uday Chopra, and that’s it. After that she appeared in multi-star films like Sarkar and Tango Charlie, but had virtually no screen time in the movies. Since she comes from a family of immense talent and star power, she was expected to be more important. She also tried to make a comeback on the screens thanks to Great leader, but in vain.

2. Sneha Ullal

Image Credit: Sneha Ullal, Instagram

She made her debut with Lucky – No time for love opposite Salman Khan and strikingly resembled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but we assume that went against her. Shortly after her first Hindi film, she redirected her career to Telugu films where she mainly does cameos and special appearances.

3. Gayatri Joshi



Image Credit: Swades, Ashutosh Gowariker Productions

She made her Bollywood debut in the film by Ashutosh Gowarikar Swades in front of Shah Rukh Khan, and that’s when we stopped hearing him. Although we received the awards for Best Female Debut and Most Promising Newcomer – Female, we never got to see her onscreen again. After her first and only film, she got married and decided to devote all her time to her family.

4. Bhumika Chawla

Image Credit: Bhumika Chawla, Instagram

Her simple, shy, and conventional look was best suited for the girl next door roles but unfortunately Bhumika didn’t stand out after her debut in Tere Naam like Salman Khans loves interest. It quickly made its way into the South Indian film industry and gained popularity there. She returned to Hindi cinema after a decade at MS Dhoni: the untold story, where she tested the role of sister Dhonis on screen.

5. Mayuri Kongo



Image Credit: Papa Kehte Hain, Plus Films

Mayuri has been off our screens the longest in this list. After starring in movies like Papa Kehte Hain, Jeet Hogi Pyar Ki and Betaabi, she barely left a mark on Bollywood. The actress got married and moved to New York City to pursue her MBA. She is currently working as an Industry Manager for Google India.

6. Kim Sharma

Image Credit: Kim Sharma, Instagram

When she made her debut with Mohabbatein, a multi-star film starring actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, everyone expected Kim to go a long way. However, she has been in the limelight more for her personal life than for her films. To follow her Instagram feed, her life seems like a long and endless vacation. We envy him, NGL.

7. The Aggarwal

Image Credit: Anu Aggarwal, Instagram

She’s featured in a handful of forgettable movies, but she’s still known as Aashiqui daughter of her first film which was a huge hit in the 90s. After a life-threatening accident, the model-actress decided to return to India and since then has focused on adopting d positive energies through yoga and meditation.

8. Preeti Jhangiani

Image Credit: Preeti Jhangiani, Instagram

If you look at her filmography, she shows a long list of actor credits that also includes a whole bunch of regional films. Still, we find it hard to recall one that actually stands out, except Mohabbatein, which was a multi-star film. She is now married and the mother of two adorable sons, Jaiveer and Dev.

9. Koena Mitra

Image Credit: Koena Mitra, Instagram

After a not-so-impressive stint in Bollywood, daughter Saki Saki has made forays into reality shows like Fear Factor India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3 and Bigg Boss 13, but in vain.

10. Udita Goswami

Image Credit: Udita Goswami, Instagram

After delivering sensational successes like Paap, Zeher and Aksar back to back, she seemed to be on the threshold of a promising career in Bollywood. But the actress married director Mohit Suri and chose to focus on her personal life. Nowadays, she is the mother of a daughter and son, and is also a DJ and music composer.

