Good news for Kate Middleton and Prince William after the wedding anniversary

Gemma Strong Good news for Kate Middleton and Prince William after their 10th wedding anniversary celebrations

Less than a week after Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, good news regarding their wedding venue was announced. A new post shared on Westminster Abbey’s Twitter page – where the royal couple married in 2011 – revealed that it will soon be open to members of the public again. MORE: Unusual Kate Middleton & Prince William 10th Wedding Anniversary Gifts Revealed Loading the player … WATCH: Prince William takes a peek at bride Kate Middleton walking down the aisle “We will welcome visitors back to the abbey from Friday May 21,” we read. “What did you miss about Westminster Abbey?” Let us know. “Beauty and calm,” wrote one follower in response. READ: Prince William joked about Prince Harry in his wedding speech MORE: Kate Middleton & Prince William Receive Sweet Message From Prince Charles & Camilla On Their Birthday William and Kate were inundated with congratulatory messages on their wedding anniversary last week. To mark the occasion, the couple shared two portraits taken outside their home at Kensington Palace and later a intimate family video featuring their three children, Prince george, Princess charlotte and Prince louis. The Cambridges recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary The sweet video showed the Cambridges enjoying some family time at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and participating in fun activities like roasting marshmallows over an open fire and taking part in leisurely walks on the beach. MORE: Kate Middleton’s New Family Video Features A Heartbreaking Detail William and Kate were also seen chasing their children in their backyard, while Charlotte and Louis played on a swing and swing. The couple got married on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey “Thank you all for the kind messages on our anniversary. We are extremely grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our family life. W&C,” the media post read. social. William and Kate tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Some 1,900 guests were invited to the ceremony at the church, where Prince Harry acted as Kate’s witness and sister. Pippa Middleton was maid of honor. The couple’s wedding party included Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton Fans got a first look at the bride as she waved to the crowd as she rode in the back of a Rolls Royce Phantom VI with her proud father, Michael Middleton. Kate looked breathtaking in a dress by Sarah Burton, artistic director of Alexander McQueen. After saying ‘yes’, the festivities continued at Buckingham Palace with a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen. Prince charles then hosted a party for William and Kate’s closest friends, also at the palace, where Ellie Goulding performed Your Song for the couple’s first dance. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.







