Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian, DM, Tristan Thompsons, would he have launched Sydney Chase? The KUTWK star wanted it to be ‘confidential’
As the controversial podcast was taken down, Sydney Chase recently shared screenshots of her conversation with Khloe Kardashian.
Khloe Kardashian and baby dad Tristan Thompson are making headlines again after the professional basketball player cheating scandal. In late April, reports that Tristan was cheating on Khloe again surfaced as influencer and social media model Sydney Chase revealed on a podcast that she and While the podcast was taken down, Sydney Chase recently shared screenshots of his conversation with Khloe.
According to a report from Page Six, Khloe DM has Sydney Chase on Instagram and the latter shared a screenshot of the same. Pictured, Hey Sydney, this is Khloe. However, the model hid the rest of the message with white paint. Sharing another preview, Khloe wrote in a follow-up text, “I would appreciate our conversation being kept private (prayer hands emoji).
While the content of Khloe’s post is not being revealed, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star declined to comment on the same. Asked about her time with Tristan Thompson, Sydney revealed on the No Jumper podcast that it was “good”. The podcast was taken from YouTube, however.
Although the podcast is not in sight, Sydney has reportedly confirmed the rumors about her and Tristan. In a TikTok video, she said: Yes, Tristan’s rumors are true. The last time we had contact from elsewhere when he texted me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday. “
Tristan and Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, turned 3 on April 12.
Tristan and Khloe have not commented on the matter. The basketball player previously cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.
