That’s why Darth Vader needed coaching

dark Vador

Shutterstock



You let me down for the last time, Admiral, said Darth Vader, a Sith Lord, after finding out that Admiral Ozzle ordered the fleet of stars they were traveling in to come out of the speed of light. too close to the planet Hoth, where the rebels were hiding. Such an act of recklessness alerted the insurgents to the Imperial presence, which allowed many to escape. Immediately afterwards, Darth Vader strangled the Admiral using the dark side of the Force. As we can see, Lord Vader had no tolerance for failure, so his subjects paid the highest price for it.

Later, regarding the delays in building the new Death Star, Darth Vader warned another of his top military commanders that his master, Emperor Palpatine, was not so forgiving. As he is. With this, Lord Vader made it clear that the ruthless exercise of power was even worse at the top, even in a galaxy far, far away.

On the other side of the story is the Rebel Alliance, which, under the leadership of Princess Leia, was on a mission to overthrow the Emperor and restore democracy and the Republic. The Jedi Knights, hidden in exile, supported the Rebel Alliance using the Force, the same Force used by Lord Vader to strangle Admiral Ozzle, only the Jedi used it in a very different way.

As Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi explains to young apprentice Luke Skywalker, the Force is an energy field generated by all living things. It surrounds us, penetrates us and binds the galaxy together. As Star Wars fans have learned, the Sith and Jedi draw on the Force in different ways for different purposes. The former use the dark side for evil, while the latter use its light side for good.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Star Wars and the Real World

After examining in more detail the Star wars universe, it became obvious to me that the Force is only a metaphor for basic human psychology. The Sith exploit peoples’ fears and traumas and use them to turn their legitimate quest for healing and vindication into anger and hatred, which usually leads to an endless thirst for control and revenge. The Jedi, on the contrary, use peoples’ capacity for self-reflection, empathy and courage to help them turn their own shadows into food for self-knowledge, personal growth and a more balanced worldview, which leads to higher wisdom. In fact, the essence of Star wars The saga runs through every human organization, where the fundamental forces of human behavior interact, on a daily basis, to create a complex environment in which some people follow the dark side and others the light side.

In fact, alongside the storyline of Anakin Skywalker becoming Darth Vader, there is an equally important narrative that the Old Republic is toppled from within by its own Senate to make way for the Galactic Empire. Senator Palpatine fabricated a fake war against an imaginary enemy in order to secure special powers, back door democracy, and become emperor. It symbolizes a universal model whereby large organizations (i.e. corporations, communities and nations) are destroyed from within by power hungry individuals. This is how Adolf Hitler came to power, subjugated Germany, invaded Europe and started World War II. This is how Fidel Castro and, later, Ral Castro, ruled Cuba for over 60 years through terror. Thus Venezuela, the most stable democracy in Latin America until 2000, was dismantled by Hugo Chvez and later sold by Nicols Maduro. And so it was that on January 6, 2021, the United States, the world’s most powerful and admired democratic republic, saw domestic hatred and terror almost wipe out over 200 years of greatness. Additional examples abound.

Likewise, I know that each of you, my dear readers, has witnessed a similar dynamic of sabotage in the organizations you work for, forcing you to take sides or, at times, to stay away from fear of being crushed by debilitating power struggles.

Star wars is a fictional representation of the real world, and Sith-type people are everywhere, as are Jedi-type people.

Coaching Darth Vader

As a professional coach, I wonder what would have happened to the whole Star wars universe if Darth Vader had been properly trained to deal with his childhood traumas. Interestingly, we get a glimpse of it in Return of the Jedi, in which Luke Skywalker constructively challenged his father Darth Vader, telling him, I know there is good in you. The Emperor didn’t kick him out of you completely. To which Darth Vader replied: You don’t know the power of the dark side. I must obey my master. Luke, not letting go so easily, insisted. Find your feelings, father. You can not do this. I feel the conflict in you. Let go of your hate. Vader, with the saddest voice he has ever spoken in, said painfully: It’s too late for me, son. After a brief pause, Vader continued, the Emperor will show you the true nature of the Force. He is your master now. Luke, completely sorry, settled the conversation by declaring, “So my dad is really dead.” These words had a profound impact on Darth Vader, who, after having Luke removed from the premises, looked lost, confused, and conflicted for the first time in the world. Star wars saga.

What did Lukes’ words do to Vader? They reminded him of his true self, a worthy sense of himself, free from hatred, that he had once lost, that he could still find. Like everything Star wars fans know, the previous conversation preceded the climax of the film, in which Luke defeated Vader in a lightsaber duel, then refusing to kill him because he believed Vader could still be saved from the dark side. For this refusal, Emperor Palpatine attempted to kill Luke, which ushered in Vaders’ redemption as he defended his son against his former master. The circle was complete. The love of the Vaders for his son, Luke, saved him, destroyed the Emperor and gave hope to the Rebel Alliance that democracy could be restored again. Despite so much violence and tragedy, it was love, not hate, that won the battle.

Coach Anakin Skywalker

Now what if Anakin Skywalker had been properly trained before turning to the dark side and becoming Darth Vader? How much destruction, heartache, despair and abuse could have been avoided? The reason the Emperor was successful in bringing Anakin to the dark side was the powerful but unstable combination of his natural talents and the early trauma of his mother’s kidnapping and death. What if someone could have helped Anakin own, transform and transcend these feelings in order to free himself from such an emotional yoke? Was it even a possibility?

Likewise, I wonder what would happen to the world, including nations and organizations of all kinds, if its leaders were properly mentored before and during their tenure. Which lost selves could be saved? Which leaders would be transformed, demoted or promoted? Which organizations would disappear and which organizations would grow? These are definitely questions for a wise Jedi. May the force be with you!