Sir Elton John’s Fitness Center | Entertainment





Sir Elton John has “really got back in shape” on lockdown. The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker has spent the past 14 months focusing on his fitness because he wants to “be the fittest he has ever been” when he returns on tour after the coronavirus pandemic. He shared, “Locked out, I got really fit. I walk in the pool, play tennis. I wanted to get out on the other side without being overweight. When I go back on tour, I will be the one. fitter I have ever had. A lot of shame comes from the way I gained weight. It has been with me my whole life. “I have type B diabetes so I have to watch what I eat. I have two kids that I want to see and be as much as possible. You have to do something. [weight gain] and sit down with a doctor or a nutritionist and say, “How should I do this? It comes down to, what do you want for the rest of your life? I had a lot of help. My doctor said, “Elton, come together, do as you are told” and you will see the benefits. “ While the 74-year-old singer had a positive lockdown experience, he criticized those who use social media to make derogatory marks towards others, admitting that the pandemic has become commonplace. Speaking on the Deeney Talks podcast, he added: “During the lockdown, we saw social media being used to racistically abuse people. Not only being gay, but also racially. People are so cruel to each other. towards other people and that’s because they’re hiding behind their social posts or whatever they do. If they had to write their name on it they wouldn’t do it. And I just think it’s horrible that people can write anonymous things about people who are homosexual, belonging to another political persuasion, religious persuasion, or just plain racial. “

