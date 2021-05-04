Entertainment
Twitter suspends Bollywood actress’ account
Twitter has suspended controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s account for a tweet that allegedly incites violence.
In it, she asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” an opposition leader using his “early 2000s” style of leadership – a likely reference to the riots under her care, which have spanned more than 50 years. 1,000 dead, mostly Muslims.
Ranaut’s tweet immediately sparked indignant reactions on the platform.
Twitter has not yet made a statement.
But a company representative told BBC News that Ranaut had repeatedly violated the platform’s rules on hate speech and abusive behavior.
Contact the ANI press agency, Ranuat responded by accusing Twitter of racism.
“Twitter has only proved my point of view that they are American and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brunette person, they want to tell you what to think, talk or do.
“I have many platforms that I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in film form saying,” she added.
Ranaut is no stranger to controversy. An outsider in the industry, she was first hailed for raising the issue of nepotism in Bollywood. But she quickly became a polarizing figure both inside and outside the film industry. She has often used public platforms like Twitter and Instagram to make unfounded accusations or launch scathing attacks against colleagues and celebrities.
She called actress Sonam Kapoor a “bimbo mafia”, Urmila Matondkar “a soft-porn star” and laughed at Deepika Padukonne, who opened up about her battle with depression.
His tweets were not only controversial but also, at times, callous or just plain confusing.
She tweeted lamenting that oxygen was being “forcefully extracted from the environment” as breathless Indians died from lack of oxygen. She told the world in February that she displays a “range” that no other actress on this globe has yet, “adding that her” raw talent “matched Meryl Streep and her acting skills were too. good than Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.
But Mr. Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party have always escaped criticism.
Her detractors have come to see her as sympathetic to the right-wing Hindu nationalist ideology of the BJP, which has only added to her polarizing image.
She spoke of the Prime Minister, a divisive himself, with admiration and respect – and she reserved her ridicule and anger for her opponents.
His latest tweet, for example, was aimed at Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, and perhaps the biggest of Mr Modi’s current political rivals. Ranaut’s tweet came a day after the BJP lost the election in Battlefield State, despite a campaign featuring Mr. Modi.
Last year she was embroiled in the Huge controversy surrounding the death of Bollwyood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mumbai Police said he committed suicide but Ranaut tweeted, accusing Bollywood insiders and industry nepotism of causing his death.
She then started targeting Rajput’s former girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, adding to the questionable allegations surrounding him. She was called out by Bollywood actors and filmmakers for defaming Chakraborty, but the smear campaign continued.
His inflammatory tweets, which ultimately targeted police and local officials for their handling of the investigation into Rajput’s death, even led to a charge of sedition against Ranaut.
picture credit
