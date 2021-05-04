The Newport Daily News at 175. RI Journal, multimedia publication

NEWPORT On the eve of Election Day in 1846, a man from Norwich, Connecticut, and a businessman from Newport published the first edition of the Newport Daily News, and for 175 years the newspaper continued to keep people informed.

The first edition was four pages and published May 4, 1846. The price was one cent per copy, or $ 3 for an annual subscription. Many people in town thought it was a frivolous business, but after publishing several editions, the newspaper was still out of print.

The mission

Funded by George H. Norman for $ 1,000, journalist, editor, publisher and printer Orin F. Jackson wrote in the newspaper’s first post:

“We intend to provide residents and visitors to this beautiful city, and the general public, with daily newspaper reading, of moderate size, and humble pretensions; but filled, as far as it is, of reading matter of general interest and of entertainment.

“The events which pass will be faithfully narrated; and also the elements of general intelligence which may have any bearing on the well-being of the community and the prosperity of our citizens, will be carefully presented,” he wrote. “Having thus summarily expressed our purpose and our purpose, we cheerfully spread our canvas to the winds and court the breeze which favors it.”

On that first day, 600 copies of the Newport Daily News were produced on a small flywheel press. In its first week, the newspaper ran a morning and evening edition on four different days. It covered the election, the nomination of the governor and the legislature.

Since 1846, the newspaper has seen six houses, including three moves in its first 33 years. The Daily News moved into the Swinburne Building at 207 Thames St. in 1879 and remained there for the next 51 years.

He then moved to 140 Thames St., currently the home of the Brick Alley Pub restaurant, before heading north to 101 Malbone Road in 1970. Two years ago, after he stopped printing the printed product There, the newspaper landed at 272 Valley Road in Middletown.

The Daily News was an afternoon newspaper from 1861 to 2013, when it changed to a morning publication.

New times in Newport news

In 1918 the journal was sold to Edward Sherman, who continued to publish the journal until his death on June 15, 1934. By May 4, 1921, the 75th anniversary of the journal, the journal had grown to 12 pages and its circulation had increased from 3,500 in 1896., to a daily average of 6,500 and published frequent special editions.

After his death, the article was published by his two sons, Albert K. Sherman and Edward A. “Ned” Sherman Jr., under his will, by the Edward A. Sherman Publishing Company and was ultimately edited by Albert K. “Buck” Sherman, who always knew he would end up as the newspaper’s editor.

Albert K. ‘Buck’ Sherman was an editor for almost 50 years

Buck Sherman has been the publisher for almost 50 years and has said 95% of his days are good days.

“I loved it. I liked to know everything before everyone else, but I didn’t walk down Main Street patting myself on the back and saying, ‘I’m the publisher, get out of my way.’ And a lot of people liked it, ”he recently told the Daily News.

Throughout his years as an editor, Sherman said he learned the importance of treating people fairly, not keeping secrets, and being open, fair, honest and above the board. .

“Treat people the way you like to be treated, and I hope I did,” he said.

In 2017, Edward A. Sherman Publishing Co., was sold to GateHouse Media Inc. The sale included The Newport Daily News, The Independent, Newport Life Magazine, South County Life Magazine, Mercury and the commercial printing division of Sherman Publishing. .

At the end of 2018, Will Richmond, a longtime Rhode Islander, was hired as the new editor of the Newport Daily News, and in 2019, GateHouse Media Inc. merged with Gannett, the world’s largest news organization. community of the United States.

“It gave me the opportunity to really take a deeper interest in the stories we report and the news that shape the state, rather than just watching them from the direct view as a private citizen,” Richmonds said. as editor-in-chief of a newspaper in his home state.

Having a local newspaper is important because there is so much going on inside a community and residents are always looking for a reliable source of information. Richmond said the news industry and the Daily News in particular are very different today than they were 175 years ago.

“We’re much more than a newspaper. I like to tell people that we are a multimedia publication that a newspaper is a part of. And since the merger with Gannett, it has continued to evolve, we continue to put more emphasis on. focus on our subscribers both digitally and in print and continue to put more emphasis on our digital product, recognizing that this is an important part of what our future will be, ”he said.

Since the merger with Gannett, Richmond said the number of digital subscribers has steadily increased. The Newport Daily News, he said, is the region’s most widely read news outlet.

“This is where we want to be. We want to be the place people turn to, whether it’s online or in print. We are doing everything we can to maintain this status at the level of importance in how we run the newsroom and continue to grow, “he said.

“The continued mission of the Newport Daily News is to be the source of accurate and important information,” added Richmond. “We want to be there to let the community know what’s going on around them, whether it’s news, entertainment, lifestyle. At the end of the day, it’s just about being there for the community and providing them with the important information.

Since becoming editor, Richmond said he has learned that the communities of Newport County see themselves as their own community, and although Rhode Island is a small state, what happens locally matters a lot. .

