AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen shares how the accident changed her life

The AJ Pritchard star’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen has revealed she was urged by medics to avoid the sun on her skin after suffering horrific burns during an online video that went awry.

Abbie Quinnen, who is also a professional dancer, was filming when a bottle of wine exploded in her face, setting her hair and clothes on fire.

The couple planned to cut a bottle in half with a flaming rope to use as a vase in the line waterfall.

Abbie, 23, was admitted to intensive care and then transferred to the specialist burns unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital the next day.

She suffered third degree burns and had to undergo three skin grafts as doctors battled to treat her injuries.

Now, The sun reports that Abbie has to wear a compression vest for two years and has been urged by medics to avoid sunlight on her skin.







(Image: AJ Pritchard / Instagram)



The professional dancer revealed that since the accident she has made 20 hospital visits and was forced to change her wardrobe to consist of mock-necked tops and hats, which Abbie admits found difficult .

She said: “Ever since I was little, people always said that I was a pretty girl. As a dancer, it all depends on how you look, and therefore for my face and body to be so badly burned, that is. was really difficult to deal with.

My wardrobe was full of crop tops, little vests, dresses and bikinis, and now I have to wear a compression vest for another two years. I cannot expose my skin to the sun. “

Abbie said she was currently undergoing laser treatment to reduce the redness of her skin and said it was very painful and her skin ‘turned black for a few days’.

She said: “The first thing AJ bought me was a Burberry bucket hat to cover my face from the sun. It was so sweet but it also made me cry.

“I can’t dress to show off my figure now; I have to dress to hide and protect myself. I don’t go out without high complexion sunscreen and lots of makeup to cover the redness on my face. “

She also revealed that she now has a high protein diet, with her boyfriend AJ cooking her version of ‘Nando’s Chicken’ for Abbie three or four times a week.

The accident also caused Abbie to need water “all the time” as she is “completely dehydrated” after the incident.

Abbie says she’s grateful for the quick action from AJ and her brother Curtis Pritchard after the ordeal. They took her to the hospital themselves when they realized that an ambulance would not arrive quickly enough.

She said, “AJ, Curtis, and all of his family have been great. They all went out of their way to help me and AJ.”