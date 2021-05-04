10 Bollywood celebrities who nailed him as entrepreneurs

All celebrities have the potential to motivate and empower people to start their own businesses. Specifically, these business owners did it with courage. A lot of people give up when faced with an Olympic-sized obstacle.

When it comes to achieving your goals, you can never give up. Even though it takes a little more effort than average, the benefits are well worth it.

Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood’s “King Khan” and his wife, Gauri Khan, founded Red Chillies Entertainment, a very successful film development and distribution company. He also owns a 50% stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League. He is often known for his work in special effects.

Kunal Kapoor

Ketto, a crowdfunding website, is a name you’ve probably heard of. This company, on the other hand, was co-founded by Kunal Kapoor and his colleagues. Ketto is a website that helps individuals and nonprofit groups raise funds for social, musical and personal causes. Since its inception in 2012, it has raised over 500 crore.

Deepika padukone

She’s been a more dedicated investor lately. Since the inception of KA Enterprises, it has invested in start-ups such as Furlenco, an online furniture rental company, Purplle, a cosmetics marketplace, and Epigamia, a yogurt maker from the French food giant. Danone power supply. Padukone also collaborated with Myntra to launch their clothing line, “All About You”.

Shilpa shetty

Shilpa Shetty, who was previously known for her minor roles in television but important to many Bollywood blockbusters, is also an entrepreneur who owns and operates the Iosis chain of wellness and beauty spas. Until she recently had stakes in the Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals, she was best known for her successful DVD yoga business.

Mithun Chakraborty

Our own ’80s veteran actor, Mithun Da happens to be a proud owner of the Monarch Hotel Group. He owns a large chain of hotels of varying prices and luxury categories, spread across the country.

The story continues

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgan started her own production company, Ajay Devgan Ffilms, in 2000. Since then, she has generated blockbusters such as Singham, Total Dhamaal, Bol Bachhan and Tanhaji, to name a few. In October 2015, Devgn formed NY VFXWAALA, a visual effects company. In addition to this, he has invested in the Charanaka solar project in Gujarat with companies such as Roha Group and Kumar Mangat. His net worth is estimated at $ 300 million in 2019.

Abhishek Bachchan

Bachchan Jr. may not produce as many films as it once did, but he has invested in two sports teams. He owns the Pro Kabaddi League, the Pink Panthers of Jaipur and the Chennaiyin FC (ISL) of the Indian Super League.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita happens to be an entrepreneur in both a jewelry brand (located in Dubai) and an event production company (established in 2005) under the name Tantra in which she currently runs.

John abraham

In 2012, Abraham’s first film produced, Vicky Donor, and it was a critical and commercial success. He subsequently established his own production company, John Abraham Entertainment, and went on to produce a string of box office hits. He also controls NorthEast United FC of the Indian Super League.

Twinkle khanna

She founded and is one of the successful Bollywood entrepreneurs of Mumbai-based interior design company “The White Window”. And she has successfully designed the interiors of many Bollywood celebrity residences, to this day. She is co-owner of a production company called “Grazing Goat Pictures”. She has also written a number of books and is a regular columnist for major newspapers.

All in all, these Bollywood celebrities have the best business acumen, as well as commendable marketable talent, don’t they?