Entertainment
10 Bollywood celebrities who nailed him as entrepreneurs
All celebrities have the potential to motivate and empower people to start their own businesses. Specifically, these business owners did it with courage. A lot of people give up when faced with an Olympic-sized obstacle.
When it comes to achieving your goals, you can never give up. Even though it takes a little more effort than average, the benefits are well worth it.
Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood’s “King Khan” and his wife, Gauri Khan, founded Red Chillies Entertainment, a very successful film development and distribution company. He also owns a 50% stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League. He is often known for his work in special effects.
Kunal Kapoor
Ketto, a crowdfunding website, is a name you’ve probably heard of. This company, on the other hand, was co-founded by Kunal Kapoor and his colleagues. Ketto is a website that helps individuals and nonprofit groups raise funds for social, musical and personal causes. Since its inception in 2012, it has raised over 500 crore.
Deepika padukone
She’s been a more dedicated investor lately. Since the inception of KA Enterprises, it has invested in start-ups such as Furlenco, an online furniture rental company, Purplle, a cosmetics marketplace, and Epigamia, a yogurt maker from the French food giant. Danone power supply. Padukone also collaborated with Myntra to launch their clothing line, “All About You”.
Shilpa shetty
Shilpa Shetty, who was previously known for her minor roles in television but important to many Bollywood blockbusters, is also an entrepreneur who owns and operates the Iosis chain of wellness and beauty spas. Until she recently had stakes in the Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals, she was best known for her successful DVD yoga business.
Mithun Chakraborty
Our own ’80s veteran actor, Mithun Da happens to be a proud owner of the Monarch Hotel Group. He owns a large chain of hotels of varying prices and luxury categories, spread across the country.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgan started her own production company, Ajay Devgan Ffilms, in 2000. Since then, she has generated blockbusters such as Singham, Total Dhamaal, Bol Bachhan and Tanhaji, to name a few. In October 2015, Devgn formed NY VFXWAALA, a visual effects company. In addition to this, he has invested in the Charanaka solar project in Gujarat with companies such as Roha Group and Kumar Mangat. His net worth is estimated at $ 300 million in 2019.
Abhishek Bachchan
Bachchan Jr. may not produce as many films as it once did, but he has invested in two sports teams. He owns the Pro Kabaddi League, the Pink Panthers of Jaipur and the Chennaiyin FC (ISL) of the Indian Super League.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita happens to be an entrepreneur in both a jewelry brand (located in Dubai) and an event production company (established in 2005) under the name Tantra in which she currently runs.
John abraham
In 2012, Abraham’s first film produced, Vicky Donor, and it was a critical and commercial success. He subsequently established his own production company, John Abraham Entertainment, and went on to produce a string of box office hits. He also controls NorthEast United FC of the Indian Super League.
Twinkle khanna
She founded and is one of the successful Bollywood entrepreneurs of Mumbai-based interior design company “The White Window”. And she has successfully designed the interiors of many Bollywood celebrity residences, to this day. She is co-owner of a production company called “Grazing Goat Pictures”. She has also written a number of books and is a regular columnist for major newspapers.
All in all, these Bollywood celebrities have the best business acumen, as well as commendable marketable talent, don’t they?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]