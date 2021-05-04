Celebrate Star Wars Day with an explosive premiere of ‘The Bad Batch’ on Disney Plus





The latest animated adventure on Disney plus begins today with the arrival of “ Star Wars: The Bad Lot , “an explosive 16-episode spin-off of” Star Wars: The Clone Wars “centered on a notorious group of mercenary clones and their anarchic exploits in a galaxy far, far away. To prepare you for all the rowdy adventures in space, let’s jump to one for a little rundown of what to expect. “ The bad lot “as part of a festive Star Wars Day tour. Created from the seven season “Star Wars: The Clone WarsThis new series takes place at roughly the same time between the previous films “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith. This original show, produced by ‘The Mandalorian’s’ Dave Filoni, ran from 2008-2020 and centered around Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and various Jedi protectors as they clashed in the epic conflict of the Republic against the separatists of Count Dooku. “The Bad Batch,” a Star Wars: Clone Wars spin-off, will be released on Disney Plus on May 4, 2021. (Image credit: Disney Plus / Lucasfilm) “The Bad Batch” follows Clone Force 99, the enhanced group of clones initially seen in the first episodes of season seven of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”. As the main clones of the Republic’s Grand Army were exact genetic copies of bounty hunter Jango Fett, this commando unit was genetically modified with certain special abilities. Related: The best Disney Plus movies and shows for Star Wars fans Their squad of four soldiers is made up of: Hunter: The lead clone imbued with electromagnetic tracking skills.

The lead clone imbued with electromagnetic tracking skills. Tow truck: A clone of superhuman strength.

A clone of superhuman strength. Technology: A soldier who is a genius in technology.

A soldier who is a genius in technology. Reticle: A clone whose enhanced vision makes him a deadly sniper. Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Disney Plus / Lucasfilm) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Disney Plus / Lucasfilm) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Disney Plus / Lucasfilm) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Disney Plus / Lucasfilm) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Disney Plus / Lucasfilm) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Disney Plus / Lucasfilm) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Disney Plus / Lucasfilm) A fifth member named Echo is a standard clone soldier captured by Separatist forces during the Clone Wars and reconfigured as a cyborg. Saved by the Bad Batch in season seven of “The Clone Wars,” Echo became uncomfortable with his fellow normal clones and eventually joined the ranks of Clone Force 99. All clone characters will again be voiced by l actor Dee Bradley Baker, who voiced every clone in “The Clone Wars”. Announcing from the Mandalorian’s “Dave Filoni,” “The Bad Batch” begins as the Clone Wars ends, with the Jedi Knights wiped out and Emperor Palpatine stealing control of the galaxy, with major concern as to where those clones unsuited, mutated, warriors belong to a new galactic world order. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” debuts on Disney Plus today, May 4, with an expanded 70-minute special episode. The regular episodes resume airing on Friday, May 7, and subsequent chapters will air weekly from Friday to August 13. The best Disney + offers of the day Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

