Molly Sims has 3 minute showers | Entertainment





Molly Sims takes “three minute showers.” The 47-year-old model and actress has revealed that she’s become a multitasking ‘pro’ since becoming a mom and has learned the art of balancing time spent on self-care and parenting. Speaking to Yahoo Life for ‘The Unwind’ series, Molly – who has Brooks, eight, Scarlett, six, and Gray, four, with husband Scott Stuber – said: I take three-minute showers . [laughs]; it was 12 minutes when I had no children. I do everything very quickly, I do a lot of multitasking. I’m going to make coffee and get my kids ready for school with a cloth mask. I’m going to put conditioner in my hair and wear it for two days and no one knows. If I’m on a Zoom call, I dress from the bottom up. “ The “Yes Day” Hiring Executive is a huge fan of skin care and makeup and revealed that she still battles hyperpigmentation and melasma skin conditions “daily”. She said, “Skin care! I love makeup, and there are some products that I just can’t do without, but I love skin care probably because I’ve always had problems. with my skin. In my early twenties I had cystic acne and once I got over that., I ended up having hyperpigmentation and melasma (and I’m still dealing with this at Whether it’s an exfoliating tonic or a cleansing balm or the best foaming cleanser, I really love to talk about vitamin C and your AHA and PHA balance. I love it. “ Elsewhere, Molly revealed that getting her hair done and done instantly made her ‘feel better’, as she admitted that she had been a ‘pleasure for people’ until she learned to say ” no”. She added, “I think taking care of yourself is important. It might seem superficial, but getting my nails done once a month makes me feel better. [taking] coming out of these little things makes me feel better. Recently I had back problems and had to stop exercising; I [struggled without it]. So I think taking those little moments is really important. I also learned that no is a complete sentence and that I am fun for people. “

