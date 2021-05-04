Actor Mela Reghu is no longer





A circus clown by profession, Reghu has appeared in films like Apoorva Sahodarangal and the more recent Drishyam 2



Popular like actor Mela Reghu, Puthenveli Sasidharan died in Kochi on Tuesday. He was 60 years old. Resident of Cherthala, Mr. Reghu collapsed at his home on April 16 following a stroke. He was admitted to an intensive care unit at a private hospital here. The state of the actors worsened Tuesday morning. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can subscribe for free here A circus clown by profession, Mr. Reghu entered Garland City due to his short stature in the 1980 film Mela directed by famous filmmaker KG George. Actor Sreenivasan, who played a key role in the film , found the actor in himself after watching his performance as a clown in a show staged by the famous Bharat circus. Mr. Reghu played the main character of Govindankutty along with actor Mammootty in Mela, which brought the tragic lives of male and female circus performers to the big screen. It was Mr. George who suggested that Puthenveli Sasidharan change his name to Reghu. The film’s success earned him the epithet Mela Reghu. He was fortunate enough to work in veteran actor Kamal Haasans’ hit film Apoorva Sahodarangal, released in 1989. Drishyam 2 starring actor Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph was his last film. Despite a dreamy entry into Mollywood, the actor in him couldn’t land many memorable roles. He then moved on to the theater and had the opportunity to play a character from Innalakalile Aakasham written by Francis T Mavelikkara and directed by Pramod Payyannoor. Mr. Reghu then returned to the circus world after his failed efforts to revive the film career.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos