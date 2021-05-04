Entertainment
New studio arrives in Hollywood to meet the needs of the sound stage
Although the pandemic has emptied white collar offices, sound stages have been a hot ticket as entertainment production continues to rise.
In this context, plans have been filed with the city for a complex called Echelon Studios, which could help meet growing demand for facilities as the industry begins to ease restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Once production is back to full swing, companies should ramp up to meet the need for content in theaters and on new streaming services.
Sound stages have long been rare, real estate developer David Simon said. The occupancy rate has been 95% higher over the past five or six years, and looking forward to it, we don’t see any slowing in demand.
Simon wants to build Echelon Studios on the site of a long-closed Sears store and parking lot built in 1951 on Santa Monica Boulevard, west of Highway 101. Plans call for a studio with five sound stages and support facilities, including offices and space for production base camps where trucks, equipment and trailers of actors are placed.
The former owner of the 5-acre plot between Wilton Place and St. Andrews Place intended to build a housing and retail complex, Simon said, but he’s betting a 450 million independent studio dollars leasing space to up to five content creators at a time is a better use of the site because the demand for studios is so high.
Hollywood has long been a studio favorite, CBRE real estate broker Patrick Amos said, in part because of its central location amid entertainment industry hubs such as Culver City, Burbank and Century City. Its fame is also a factor.
Hollywood still has that kind of cachet of being Hollywood, Amos said. It’s more than just a place.
The film and television industry has been a major driver of Southern California’s economy for generations, but the advent of video-on-demand streaming has sparked an insatiable appetite for real estate driven by media such as studios and offices, according to CBRE.
And that’s despite the Los Angeles area ranking as a global leader in soundstage capacity with over 5.2 million square feet of certified stage space, FilmLA data show. Local stages remained rented during the pandemic; location shoots, which had been reduced to a net, are returning.
Other developers are also eager to jump into the industry clamor for sound stages, which are warehouse-type soundproof buildings designed for indoor filming and audio recording without interference from outside noise.
The owner of Television City, formerly operated by CBS, in March announced plans to make $ 1.25 billion in improvements to the Los Angeles pitch, including increasing the number of stages to at least 15, versus 8, as well as production support facilities and office space for rent.
The new demand for large spaces related to entertainment isn’t just coming from old entertainment companies and newcomer streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV + and HBO, Amos said.
Improved computerization has opened up the market for motion capture companies that need large elevated spaces. E-sports companies want large indoor venues for arenas to host public video game competitions, he said.
Warehouses were being seen converting to floors, upgrading existing facilities and even with that, it still seemed to fall short of demand, he said.
Well-known companies such as Warner Bros., Paramount, Sony, CBS, Universal, and Fox still have the largest soundstage collections, but independent actors have emerged in recent years with facilities for hire.
Sunset Gower Studios is Hollywood’s largest independent studio with 12 stages. The other big independent players are MBS Media Campus in Manhattan Beach and Santa Clarita Studios in Santa Clarita.
As designed by Los Angeles-based architecture firm Rios, Echelon Studios would be stacked, with underground parking below soundstages and base camps at street level. On the second level, a group of two-storey bungalows is envisaged for production companies, intended to evoke the ambience of historic studios.
Flanking these elements to the east and west would be two five-story office buildings totaling 350,000 square feet.
The goal is to create whatever you find on a studio, Simon said, like writers’ rooms, executive producer offices, post-production facilities, and screening rooms.
Simon sees other opportunities to build in Hollywood, and he has a story there. He was an executive at Kilroy Realty who oversaw the development of this $ 400 million Columbia Square media campus company on Sunset Boulevard that has long housed CBS Los Angeles radio and television operations.
He left Kilroy to found Bardas Investment Group, which plans to develop six media and technology projects, including Echelon, for a combined total of 1.2 million square feet. Bardas will begin construction next month on Bungalows on Fountain, a renovation of an existing office building on Fountain Avenue on Cahuenga Boulevard.
Simon hopes to start working on Echelon Studios in 2023 and open it by 2025.
What I’m trying to do as a business is put together a collection of assets in the heart of the media entertainment district that focuses on the needs of that community, he said.
