The We HeART Fall River Festival will take place on May 8

FALL RIVER The first We HeART Fall River Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 in downtown Fall River. The event features three unique event zones located around the Government Center, creating a festive perimeter of free activities for all ages (and pets). We HeART Fall River is a community celebration that invites participants to engage with community resources and with each other, while celebrating the city’s creative spirit in a safe outdoor environment. The day’s event calendar appears below, with daily updates on the event’s Facebook page, bit.ly/weheARTfallriver.

The We HeART Fall River event is organized by the Fall River Arts & Culture Coalition (FRACC), Craftyish Shop and We Love Fall River, in partnership with The City of Fall River, One SouthCoast Chamber, People Incorporated, The Children’s Museum of Fall River, the Narrows Center for the Arts, Fall River Public Schools, EforAll SouthCoast and more than 60 area businesses and organizations who will be participating in the festivities. It is sponsored by BayCoast Bank, Fall River Arts & Culture Coalition (FRACC), Displays2Go.

The calendar of events includes:

Makers Market 10 am to 5 pm Old Second Street, a pedestrian alley between Third St. and Sullivan Dr. A nod to the city’s maker spirit, this market will feature 25 of the region’s “artrepreneurs”, offering a variety of items for sale. From original artwork, plants and handmade decorations to body care, jewelry and clothing, this market is the perfect place to get a unique gift for mom AND support a local craftsman.

Throughout the day, selected suppliers will participate in the EforAll Southcoast Spotlight to share their creative and entrepreneurial journey and showcase their brand.

Little Miss Art will be holding a silent auction of one of her pieces to benefit the local children’s charity, We Love Children.

We HeART LIVE! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gromada Plaza (Main Street side of the Government Center, on the overpass). Entertainment programming will be divided into two parts, tailored to different segments of the community.

The activities for children which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include:

The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) Playground, sponsored by the Children’s Museum of Greater Fall River, offers a variety of free and fun hands-on activities for kids of all ages.

A tour of PBS Kids Superstar Daniel Tiger Daniel will be available for photos in front of the Displays2Go Photo Wall.

10 am: Local author Joanie Woodward will host a laughter yoga practice for families and read her book, “Nine Little Monkeys.”

11 a.m .: The popular Coordinated Family and Community Engagement (CFCE) Play n ‘Learn program will feature an hour of music and dance while promoting children’s literacy.

Noon: Zumba dance evening with the family! Organized by the YMCA Fall River

12:30 p.m .: Special tour of the Durfee Drumline.

Entertainment for All is from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m .: The Narrows Center for the Arts presents raw, stripped-down music from the Black Cadillac Trio for the modern fan rooted in classic blues, rock and soul with a taste of country twang. Enjoy the music sitting around the fireplaces.

The activity zone will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Government Center Plaza (Main St. Side; around the building). Come and discover the best activities and organizations that the south coast has to offer. Learn more about what’s going on in your community and participate in free activities for kids, art projects, giveaways and lots of fun activities.

Also taking place as part of We HeART Fall River:

Visit the City Hall Atrium Art Gallery, located on the upper level of the center, facing the Sullivan promenade. Discover the winners of the “Celebrate Fall River” school art contest and take your artistic selfie at the We HeART Fall River Wall, created by EmVaro Designs.

LIVE (he) ART Battle vol. 3 hosted by Gnome Surf will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 9 North Main Street and the Eagle Parking Lot on Bank Street. Ten artists, creating LIVE art for a competition judged by the public. Stop and vote and visit area restaurants and businesses; Craftyish Shop & Gnome Create will be open, and Dunny’s Saloon will offer delicious drinks and special dishes to delight the taste buds of attendees.

We HeART Fall River is part of SouthCoast Spring Arts, a 10-day regional celebration (May 7-16) of the place and presence of the arts in our communities. Art lovers of all ages, from Wareham to Fall River and everywhere in between, are invited to ignite their creative spirit and celebrate SouthCoast Spring Arts. Find events available near you or attend a virtual event wherever you are by visiting southcoastspringarts.org.