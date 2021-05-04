Naga Chaitanya to make Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, to join sets during Ladakh calendar: report

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha, will join the sets in the upcoming show in Ladakh where the team is scheduled to shoot for 45 days .

According to reports, Chaitanya will replace actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play a central role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks Forrest Gump. We will see Chaitanya playing the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba.

“The team recently completed a site reconnaissance at Kargil and a 45-day program is being planned there. The directors will film crucial war and action sequences featuring Aamir and Chaitanya in it. program which should start shortly, “said a source. was quoted in a New Indian Express report.

Preparing for release in December, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

Chaitanya is awaiting the release of her next Telugu film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it marks the first collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi join hands for the second time. The latter made its Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account ‘permanently suspended’ after inflammatory tweets violating ‘hateful conduct’ policy

About the project, Kammula recently said in an interview: It’s a love story between a boy and a girl who move from their village to the city to pursue their dreams. He then revealed that the film will see Chaitanya speaking in the Telangana dialect.

“Naga Chaitanya tried to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He gave himself up completely with great interest to succeed in his role. Moreover, Sai Pallavi might come as a surprise to the audience. I think the performances of the pair main stand out, says Kammula.