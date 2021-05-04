Actor opens up about work with Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on Hyundai commercial





(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) After a 110-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, Kawhi Leonard shared he was feeling good. Leonard missed five games with a foot injury, which he said was "nothing significant." "I feel good," Leonard said after the game, byOhm Youngmisukfrom ESPN. "We've taken the appropriate steps to prove myself right, to make sure nothing important is wrong with me … so hopefully we can keep moving from here." Last week Kawhi Leonard's latest commercial with Hyundai was shown around the world. The ad also features actors, actresses and artists such as Jason Bateman, Mindy Kaling, Becky G, Giada De Laurentiis and Sheldon Bailey. On Monday night, I spoke with Bailey about working with Kawhi on Hyundai advertising and how it came about in the first place. "It came from the traditional way of auditioning and going through my agent. We did Zoom auditions and Zoom recalls. They loved me and we went through the entire covid protocol to test things like that, "Bailey said. "Interesting thing because we actually had to shoot plaques because of Covid and the league [NBA] protocol and what is not in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle. So we shot it separately and they put it together. So I got to see it on set, but it was very brief. He did his thing, I did my thing, just like the other guy in the back. Becky G was also on set that day, and it was great. Bailey continued, "I don't know how someone does the things they do can be considered boring. I think he's unique in the way he walks to the beat of his own drum and does his own thing, and I really appreciate him. I also understand how he conducts his career in the NBA because it gives people the right not to be with Nike or Adidas. He can still be cool and come to Los Angeles and have the marketing and the ads behind him. In the past, Bailey has been in commercials with Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Shaq, and Zion Williamson. Leonard is averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in 47 games for the Clippers this season.

