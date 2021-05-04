The Saga of a Family: “Far-East Deep South” | Culture & Leisure

The best thing about studying history is to challenge assumptions and preconceptions. The documentary Far East Deep South follows a Chinese-American family in search of their ancestral roots, a journey that takes them to the most unlikely place: the Mississippi Delta. There, they discover that their loved ones were hardly alone and that they were part of a complicated history of Chinese immigrants in the South in the years before integration.

Far East Deep South is broadcasting on the World Channel PBS app and comes just over a week after the Academy Awards recognized the 2020 drama Minari, the story of a Korean family from Arkansas.

A creation of WGBH, a subsidiary of PBS Boston, the global channel is available on select cable systems and can be streamed as global content on the PBS app through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Other PBS streaming apps include All Arts. Developed by WNET, the New York affiliate of PBS, All Arts offers an extensive library of art-related series and documentaries that are both contemporary and deeply archived.

You can watch recent installments from Great Performances and American Masters, as well as performances of vintage classical music and interviews with artists such as Edward Hopper and profiles of Keith Haring, dating back decades. It’s free and accessible without any cable subscription verification. It is a real hidden gem.

In a spiritless world, bludgeoning noise and unnecessary violence reign supreme. Disney + launches the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series.

To celebrate yet another arrival in the ever-expanding Lucas Empire, TNT broadcasts the 1983 Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Adventure (6:30 p.m., TV-PG). It was the last of three original Star Wars films to hit theaters before a long hiatus was cut off in 1999 with the release of The Phantom Menace. BBC America comes in with two servings of Spaceballs (7 p.m. and 9 p.m., TV-PG), the 1987 parody directed by Mel Brooks.

A wacky adaptation of Homers The Odyssey starring a tale of chain gang fugitives (George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson), the Coen brothers’ comedy 2000 O Brother, Where Art Thou? (7 p.m., AMC, TV-14) produced a best-selling soundtrack of roots music and contemporary interpretations. The title of the film refers to a film that Joel McCreas’ character is looking for in the 1941 Preston Sturges comedy Sullivans Travels.

A day off turns out to be hectic on The Resident (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

Competitors must prepare their dogs to look like celebrities on Pooch Perfect (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) concludes its seventh season with interviews with comics Lewis Black and Roy Wood Jr.

Jubals’ emotions cloud his judgment of the FBI (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

A reunion turns out to be complicated on This Is Us (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A race against time on Prodigal Son (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A fight for probation reform on Philly DA (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

A story of cop killers complicates matters on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Max confronts the past of hospitals in New Amsterdam (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

The motel is left in ruins on Big Sky (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

As legal issues escalate, Kate finds an unlikely ally on Cruel Summer (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).

Enthusiastic teenage girl (Ricki Lake) doesn’t let her size deter her dreams or efforts to fit a local Baltimores bandstand-like TV dance showcase into the 1988 comedy Hairspray (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14) , also starring Divine, deceased three. weeks after its debut. Co-stars and cameos include Jerry Stiller, Sonny Bono, Debbie Harry, Pia Zadora and Rick Ocasek. A hit that brought the mainstream to the acceptance of shock value director John Waters, Hairspray remains one of the few films to exploit the civil rights era for a laugh.

Gibbs testifies against a con man on NCIS (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … On two assistants from Young Rock (NBC): memories, (7 p.m., TV-14); painful discoveries (7:30 p.m., r, TV-PG) … Freezing on The Flash (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Dre could be behind the curve on black-ish (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV -PG) … Memories of Karas first contact with Kryptonite on Supergirl (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Bow finds religion on mixed-ish (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV) -PG)

Jimmy Fallon hosts Andrew Garfield, Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and Thomas Rhett on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Pete Davidson, Jodie Turner-Smith and George Saunders visit Late Night With Seth Meyers ( 11:37 p.m., NBC).