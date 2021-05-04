Prince William’s ex-girlfriends – including a woman who made a clumsy remark to Kate Middleton

Despite pressure from his family and the media, Prince William was determined not to marry hastily.

He had seen his parents’ relationship crumble firsthand and knew he had to make sure whoever he chose to join the royal family was the right person – and they really understood what they were getting into.

Constantly asked about his love life in interviews, William said, “Look, I’m only 22 for goodness sake. I’m too young to get married at my age. I don’t want to get married before I get married. ‘be at least 28 or maybe 30. “

As a real-life handsome prince and future King of England, it’s no surprise that Wills garnered a lot of ladies’ attention while in school and college, and before falling in love with his friend Kate Middleton, he released a number of beautiful, intelligent and interesting women.







(Image: Reuters)



But he ended up on good terms with most of them and invited a number of his former flames to his wedding to Kate in 2011.

However, things weren’t that easy with one of her college exes, and she had a very awkward encounter with Kate and William while playing the drinking game that I never have.

Jecca craig

Wills is said to have dated Jecca when they were teenagers, and he spent time at his family’s property in Kenya during his gap year.

She would have been his first love and the couple even had an “alleged engagement” during the trip, reports Mail Online.







(Image: Getty Images)



The courtiers also insisted that they were just friends, but there were countless rumors before William moved in with Kate.

Jecca was reportedly the cause of the anger at William’s 21st birthday party, which she traveled to the UK to attend.

Kate and Wills were secretly dating at this point, and the prince lied in an interview by insisting he was completely single.

He invited Kate to the party as a friend, but insiders say he didn’t spend time with her at the event, focusing on Jecca instead.

Her ex received one of the best seats in the house for the celebrations while Kate was placed away from the action.









In her book Kate: Our Future Queen, expert Katie Nicholl writes: “Kate was unsure whether they had been romantically involved or not, but she noted that Jecca was sitting at the head table next to William, as Kate had to raise her glass to toast the prince from afar.

But in the end it all worked out and Becca attended Kate and William’s wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Wills flew to Kenya five years later to watch his ex marry Society expert Professor Jonathan Baillie. zoological.

Olivia hunt

Wills dated aspiring writer Olivia, TV presenter Ben Fogle’s sister-in-law, during her freshman year at St Andrews.

When Kate and William realized they had feelings for each other and decided to take their friendship to the next level, Olivia disappeared from the scene.







(Image: Getty Images)



Do you like the royal family? Stay up to date with all the latest news with our daily royal newsletter. Click here to sign up.

However, later she became good friends with the couple and even went on vacation with them.

She was invited to the royal wedding, but Kate and Wills did not join the celebrations when she married Nicholas Wilkinson.

In 2013, Nicholas joked: “I try not to be intimidated by having a girlfriend who was with Prince William,” reports the Daily mail.

Rose Farquhar

Wills and Rose were childhood friends and insiders say the romance blossomed after graduation.

Rose has a pretty impressive family and she is the daughter of Captain Ian Farquhar, the former Beaufort Master of the Hunt.







(Image: BBC)



Even though their romance didn’t work out, the couple stayed close and she became good friends with Kate. The trio is often reunited at company weddings

Rose appeared on the BBC talent show How to Fix a Problem like Maria before playing The Voice in 2016.

She reportedly contacted her ex to verify before signing up for reality shows.

Carly Massy-Birch

Wills had a short affair with Carly, St Andrew’s pupil, during their first semester.

Her parents later confirmed that they had dated for just under two months and enjoyed dinner together.

Speaking about their time together, she later said, “We got along fine, but I think we would have hit it off even if nothing had happened romantically. It was really a college story, just a regular college romance.

“There wasn’t really a club in St. Andrews, so we tended to go to pubs and bars, and there was always a good dinner.”

But after things were over, there would have been an awkward moment at a night out with Wills and his new girlfriend, Kate.

The band have reportedly started playing the I Have Never drinking game, which sees people say something they’ve never done, and then everyone who’s done has to drink.

In her book The Making of a Royal Romance, expert Katie Nicholl claims Carly said, “I’ve never dated two people in this room.”

She writes: When it was Carlys’ turn to act, she announced, I never dated two people in this room, knowing full well that William was the only one with her because Kate was sitting next to it. from him.

The source continued: We knew they were together but this was the first time William had confirmed his relationship with Kates in public.

Katie claims Wills gave her a “thunderous look” and said “I can’t believe you just said that” under her breath.

Isabelle Calthorpe

Wills met the blonde actress, daughter of John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, and bank heiress Lady Mary-Gaye Georgiana Lorna Curzon, at a ball in 2001. She is friends with William’s cousin, Princess Eugenie and the half-sister of Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas.







(Image: WireImage)



He was apparently very attached to her, but their relationship never turned into anything serious.

Isabella married Richard Brason’s son, Sam, in 2013.

Arabella musgrave

Shortly before moving to Scotland for college, Wills fell head over heels for Arabella Musgrave.

She was part of the “Glosse Posse”, the nickname given to William and Harry’s circle of trusted friends, so they were always at the same parties.







(Image: Getty Images)



Will knew Arabella, the daughter of Cirencester Park Polo Club, since they were children, but royal expert Katie Nicholl says things changed at one house party in particular.

She writes: “As she walked through a party at friends’ house, William did a double take. Arabella had blossomed into a gorgeous girl, and he wondered why he hadn’t noticed her properly until present. “

“They danced and drank until the early hours of the morning, and when Arabella said her good nights, the prince quietly slipped out of the room to follow her upstairs. It was the start of a passionate love affair and the two spent as much time as possible together that summer. . “

Katie claims William was so enamored with Arabella that he even considered leaving college to be with her.