Actor Mrinal Dutt enjoys scuba diving and eating chocolates in equal parts: The Tribune India

Gurnaaz kaur

Actor Mrinal Dutt, who was recently seen opposite Richa Chadda in the sci-fi Arati Kadavs 55 Km / Sec, tries out a gay character in his latest project, His Story. Heres getting to know the person behind the artist.

n Tinder or Shaadi.com?

None of them. I have never been on Tinder and I will never go to shaadi.com.

n Have you recently watched excessively?

Nicole Kidmans The Undoing and I saw a movie called Malcolm & Marie.

n Your favorite series of all time?

The show I really liked was I May Destroy You on Hotstar. It’s amazing, I loved it.

n Your favorite movie of all time?

There are a lot of them, most of them are classics. I really like Marion Cotillards La Vie en Rose and Biutiful by Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu.

n If you were alone on an island, who would you like to be with?

I think of Marian Cotillard. I am fascinated by her and I would sit and tell her about every character that she has played.

n And what would you do if you were all alone on the island?

Maybe I would go scuba diving. I dived the high seas two years ago for the first time and fell in love with it.

n Twitter versus Instagram?

I like Instagram more because it has more to do with photos. Twitter is pretty much for briefly expressing your opinion.

n Dog or cat?

I’m definitely a dog person, but cats don’t bother me either.

n How many pairs of clothes and shoes do you have?

I don’t have a lot of clothes but everything I have is good quality. I really like shoes and sunglasses. I keep my eyes peeled for good shoes and even boots. I am not at all brand aware.

n A secret that your readers will know today?

When I was in school I used to sneak out of my house at night and do all kinds of things. Everything a teenager does. Also, some evenings I would even take our car out of the garage and stay outside all night.

n In your fridge, find?

You will find chocolates all the time. I have a sweet tooth so you can be up for a treat every time you open my fridge.

n To your trolls, what do you want to say?

I mean they keep coming. You encourage me to improve myself in my profession. People who wish you luck, they make you feel good about yourself, but trolls are interesting in their own way. They come up with the most bizarre, funny, and weirdest things, and you never know which one ends up being an inspiration.

n Unfounded fear?

To go crazy. Basically, stop making sense of things, not managing life the way I should.

n A lie that you often tell?

That I am really good.

n Favorite vacation destination and why?

I don’t have a favorite destination, I am always exploring. Berlin is a place that I really love. Would love to visit it again.