For actor Diljohn Singh, theater is first love: The Tribune India

The theater is her first love

STRAP: In a conversation with us, actor Diljohn Singh talks about his journey in the entertainment industry so far and reveals details of his upcoming plans.

Tell us about the projects you have completed so far.

The Girl on the Train, London Confidential, De De Pyaar De, Jawaani Janeman, Gold, Angrezi Medium and more recently Tuesdays and Fridays on Netflix.

Have you taken acting lessons?

Yes, I graduated with Acting Honors, a 3 year degree from Birmingham School of Acting.

How was your fight in the industry?

It’s always hard to find work, but it’s with every line of work, so playing is no different. The only difference is that you have to deal with far too many interviews / auditions and even if you get the job you are open to scrutiny.

What was your first project in front of the camera?

I did a small part in Guest in London, playing Mehta’s obnoxious grandson. I got to see Sanjay Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Paresh Rawal in action which was quite enriching.

We hear that you are interested in the theater. Really?

Yes, I think the theater should be every actor’s first love! It can be exhausting, but it breaks an actor’s comfort zone. And it’s worth it because it helps develop all facets of your body.

Tell us about your next project.

I’m waiting for the release of The lower end of the bell. I can’t speak much about the role but it’s different from the ones I’ve done before. I also have a hollywood project Boiling point, in which I worked with Stephen Graham. It’s a one-take movie with its own challenges.

How it works with Akshay Kumar in The lower end of the bell?

Filming with Akshay Kumar sir was an incredible opportunity. What I like about him is that the filming of his projects starts and ends on time.

Now that you are based in London, what are you missing in the Punjab?

Makki di roti and sarso da saag are the two food items that I really miss. I can get it in London, but having it in Punjab has its own charm.

What is your opinion on social networks?

I think it makes life easy for an actor, like giving visibility to their talent, but sometimes you can get addicted to likes and comments.

How are you handling the whole Covid situation?

I think the situation is the same everywhere. Everyone is trying to take as many precautions as possible to stop the spread of the deadly virus. I hope this phase will end soon and I pray that people stay well.