NYC Michelin Bib Gourmands 2021: the complete list

The 2021 Michelin Bib Gourmands are here, marking the return of the Red Guides to New York City as the hospitality industry hit by COVID slowly continues the rebuilding process. The anonymous famous inspectors, who did not issue notes last year at the height of the pandemic, will abandon their most prestigious selections on Thursday. Today, however, the guide revealed 131 notable dining options on the more affordable side of the culinary spectrum, 30 of which are newcomers to the list.

Some of the biggest additions to this year’s bibs include Thai Diner, the all-day Southeast American restaurant of the team that once ran Uncle Boons; Nami Nori, Greenwich Village’s popular temaki restaurant; Xilonen, the avant-garde Mexican Greenpoint restaurant by chef Alan Delgado and the Oxomoco team; Winner, Chef Daniel Eddys Park Slope cafe; For all good things, the advertised Bed-Stuy masa spot; Rangoon, chef Myo Moes Burmese spot in Prospect Heights; and Bolero, a modern Vietnamese restaurant in Williamsburg.

These are all restaurants where diners can, in the eyes of Michelin inspectors, order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for less than $ 40. The bibs, seen as a serious reward among some chefs and observers, are seen as a consolation prize by others, as these venues will not be eligible for stars this year.

Or more frankly, we now know that a good chunk of the most advertised years, ambitious and accessible new restaurants won’t earn stars in 2021.

Historically, Michelins’ starred selections have tended to turn to the fancier and more expensive European, Korean or Japanese restaurants, although in recent years some places in Southeast Asia and India have gained stars. Thai Diner’s Ann Redding and Matt Danzer used to hold a star for Uncle Boons, which closed last year; it was the only Michelin-starred Thai spot in town at the time.

Inspectors have never awarded a star to a pizzeria or barbecue restaurant, two of the city’s quintessential dining styles.

As is always the case, it would be quite difficult to spend less than $ 40 in a number of these places, especially in Nami Nori, where a hand-rolled dinner for one and a drink can easily exceed $ 80 and taxes and tips.

Other new entrants to Bib include Claudys Kitchen, a Peruvian spot in the Bronx; Forsythia, a Roman restaurant on the Lower East Side; Gentle Perch, a Korean spot in Williamsburg, and Cardamom, a Goa oriented place in Sunnyside.

Here is the full list of bibs:

Les Bib Gourmands 2021 for New York City

Lane 41

Amelie

Coffee killer

Angel (new)

Jump

Atlas kitchen

Badageoni Georgian Kitchen (New)

First bar

Beatstro

Bellwether

Bohemian spirit

Bolero (new)

Boro6 wine bar (new)

Bunker

Burrata (New)

Caf Alaia

Caf China

Caleta 111 Cevicheria (New)

Cardamom (New)

Chavelas (New)

Cho Dang Gol

Chuan Tian Xia

Claudys Kitchen (New)

Congee Village

Osteria evening

Cotenna

Dim Sum Go Go

DOMODOMO

Don Antonio by Starita

Double zero

Dubrovnik

East Harbor Seafood Palace

The Molcajete

Enoteca Maria

Enzos

For all that is good (new)

Forsythia (New)

Gentle Perch (New)

Georgian cuisine

Glassware

Fatty Canteen (New)

Gregorys 26 Corner Taverna

Haenyeo

Hahm Ji Bach

Hangawi

Hanon (new)

Noodles and Hao tea

High Street on Hudson

Hometown of Bar-B-Que

Hunan bistro

Hupo (new)

JG Melon

Jin ramen

Katzs

Khe-yo

Kleins wine cellar

Kubeh

Kung Fu Steamed Ramen Buns

La Cueva Fonda (New)

Purple

Legend of taste

Small alley

Llama inn

Luzzos

Macelleria Italian Steakhouse (New)

Yaki House

ML Project

Mao Mao (new)

Maria Restaurant

March

Shanghai Souvenirs

Mexicosine

Mile end

Miss Ada |

Miss Grannies Spoonbread Too

Momofuku noodle bar

Nami Nori (New)

Sicilian cuisine Norma

Mrs

Olmsted

Bear

Cafe Pata

Phayul (New)

Pierozek (New)

Chinese pinch

Plum

Purple yam

RaaSa

Rafele Rye New Rangoon (New)

Robert

Rubirosa

Brute

Runner and stone

Russ & Daughters Cafe

Sagara

Saint Julivert fishery

Samwon garden barbecue (new)

Saint Matthew

SaRanRom Thai (New)

Shalom Japan

Shiraz kitchen

Sipping Sak

Soba-Ya

Somtum The

Southern table

Quick Romeo

Spy C Kitchen

Your Gastrofusion

Sweet delicious home

Tanoreen

Thai Diner (New)

The kitchen

Tomio

Tonchin

Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi

Between us

Thirteen Social (new)

Turkish cuisine

Ugly baby

A Neapolitan pizza

We have an

Via Vai (New)

Friends

New West Malaysia

Winner (new)

Win Son

Xilonen (new)

Xixa

Zero eight nine

21 Greenpoint

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

