Entertainment
NYC Michelin Bib Gourmands 2021: the complete list
The 2021 Michelin Bib Gourmands are here, marking the return of the Red Guides to New York City as the hospitality industry hit by COVID slowly continues the rebuilding process. The anonymous famous inspectors, who did not issue notes last year at the height of the pandemic, will abandon their most prestigious selections on Thursday. Today, however, the guide revealed 131 notable dining options on the more affordable side of the culinary spectrum, 30 of which are newcomers to the list.
Some of the biggest additions to this year’s bibs include Thai Diner, the all-day Southeast American restaurant of the team that once ran Uncle Boons; Nami Nori, Greenwich Village’s popular temaki restaurant; Xilonen, the avant-garde Mexican Greenpoint restaurant by chef Alan Delgado and the Oxomoco team; Winner, Chef Daniel Eddys Park Slope cafe; For all good things, the advertised Bed-Stuy masa spot; Rangoon, chef Myo Moes Burmese spot in Prospect Heights; and Bolero, a modern Vietnamese restaurant in Williamsburg.
These are all restaurants where diners can, in the eyes of Michelin inspectors, order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for less than $ 40. The bibs, seen as a serious reward among some chefs and observers, are seen as a consolation prize by others, as these venues will not be eligible for stars this year.
Or more frankly, we now know that a good chunk of the most advertised years, ambitious and accessible new restaurants won’t earn stars in 2021.
Historically, Michelins’ starred selections have tended to turn to the fancier and more expensive European, Korean or Japanese restaurants, although in recent years some places in Southeast Asia and India have gained stars. Thai Diner’s Ann Redding and Matt Danzer used to hold a star for Uncle Boons, which closed last year; it was the only Michelin-starred Thai spot in town at the time.
Inspectors have never awarded a star to a pizzeria or barbecue restaurant, two of the city’s quintessential dining styles.
As is always the case, it would be quite difficult to spend less than $ 40 in a number of these places, especially in Nami Nori, where a hand-rolled dinner for one and a drink can easily exceed $ 80 and taxes and tips.
Other new entrants to Bib include Claudys Kitchen, a Peruvian spot in the Bronx; Forsythia, a Roman restaurant on the Lower East Side; Gentle Perch, a Korean spot in Williamsburg, and Cardamom, a Goa oriented place in Sunnyside.
Here is the full list of bibs:
Les Bib Gourmands 2021 for New York City
Lane 41
Amelie
Coffee killer
Angel (new)
Jump
Atlas kitchen
Badageoni Georgian Kitchen (New)
First bar
Beatstro
Bellwether
Bohemian spirit
Bolero (new)
Boro6 wine bar (new)
Bunker
Burrata (New)
Caf Alaia
Caf China
Caleta 111 Cevicheria (New)
Cardamom (New)
Chavelas (New)
Cho Dang Gol
Chuan Tian Xia
Claudys Kitchen (New)
Congee Village
Osteria evening
Cotenna
Dim Sum Go Go
DOMODOMO
Don Antonio by Starita
Double zero
Dubrovnik
East Harbor Seafood Palace
The Molcajete
Enoteca Maria
Enzos
For all that is good (new)
Forsythia (New)
Gentle Perch (New)
Georgian cuisine
Glassware
Fatty Canteen (New)
Gregorys 26 Corner Taverna
Haenyeo
Hahm Ji Bach
Hangawi
Hanon (new)
Noodles and Hao tea
High Street on Hudson
Hometown of Bar-B-Que
Hunan bistro
Hupo (new)
JG Melon
Jin ramen
Katzs
Khe-yo
Kleins wine cellar
Kubeh
Kung Fu Steamed Ramen Buns
La Cueva Fonda (New)
Purple
Legend of taste
Small alley
Llama inn
Luzzos
Macelleria Italian Steakhouse (New)
Yaki House
ML Project
Mao Mao (new)
Maria Restaurant
March
Shanghai Souvenirs
Mexicosine
Mile end
Miss Ada |
Miss Grannies Spoonbread Too
Momofuku noodle bar
Nami Nori (New)
Sicilian cuisine Norma
Mrs
Olmsted
Bear
Cafe Pata
Phayul (New)
Pierozek (New)
Chinese pinch
Plum
Purple yam
RaaSa
Rafele Rye New Rangoon (New)
Robert
Rubirosa
Brute
Runner and stone
Russ & Daughters Cafe
Sagara
Saint Julivert fishery
Samwon garden barbecue (new)
Saint Matthew
SaRanRom Thai (New)
Shalom Japan
Shiraz kitchen
Sipping Sak
Soba-Ya
Somtum The
Southern table
Quick Romeo
Spy C Kitchen
Your Gastrofusion
Sweet delicious home
Tanoreen
Thai Diner (New)
The kitchen
Tomio
Tonchin
Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi
Between us
Thirteen Social (new)
Turkish cuisine
Ugly baby
A Neapolitan pizza
We have an
Via Vai (New)
Friends
New West Malaysia
Winner (new)
Win Son
Xilonen (new)
Xixa
Zero eight nine
21 Greenpoint
