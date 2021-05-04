Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Breakup, back together

Long before J-Rod, there was Bennifer. Jennifer lopez and Ben affleck famously dated and were engaged in the early 2000s. The couple, nicknamed Bennifer, shared the screen in Gigli, jersey girl and the actor even made an appearance in the singer’s music video “Jenny from the Block”!

“He’s brilliantly smart. Magnet. Charming. Affectionate and I admire him in every way. I respect him. I feel like he’s teaching me things, “Lopez said of Affleck, who called his fiancee a” graceful beauty with an artistic soul that made me an extremely happy man. ” .

While the couple broke up nearly two decades ago, it looks like Lopez has circled the block. The famous (single!) Exes have reportedly been spending time together since Lopez and her fiance Alex rodriguez split in April 2021. Although it has been reported that the duo were just friends, we take a look back at Bennifer’s romance.

How did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez meet?

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of their movie Gigli, released in 2003. Asked when they fell in love, the Wedding planner the actress said Pat O’Brien in 2003, “You can’t locate it. We first became friends. This is the honest truth to God.

Lopez admitted to Diane Sawyer in 2002 that she and Affleck had the same kind of upbringing. She said, “We talked about how people sort of see it with one type of person and me with another type of person, and we’re both like, ‘How did that happen?’ and how we’re probably more similar and from the same kind of background and, you know, the same kind of education and the same kind of family and the same kind of house and all that sort of thing.

Affleck had not only won over Lopez, but also his mother. “My mom loves Ben. She loves it, ”the“ Let’s Get Loud ”singer said. “I even told her, I was like, ‘Look, she never really likes anyone I’m with, so get ready’ and he said ‘Okay’, but he won her over, at the Affleck manner.

When did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get engaged?

Lopez confirmed his commitment to the Goodwill hunting star for a interview with Sawyer aired in November 2002. “Are you engaged?” Sawyer asked, to which Lopez replied, “Yes.

Recalling the proposal, the actress revealed that Affleck had brought her back to the house he grew up in. “He opens the door and it’s just a blanket, a rose petal quilt all over the house,” she says. “So many candles and vases with bouquets and my song ‘Glad’ was playing and I walked in and I’m like overwhelmed like I never expected.”

“I was just like ‘Oh my God’ and then I kept thinking, I was like how he did that because we were in Philly working. I was like, “Who did that?” and he said to me, ‘My mom helped me do it’ and I started sobbing, crying, ‘Lopez continued. “It was the happiest day of my life.”

Before the Missing girl actor, Lopez was married to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd, from whom she filed for divorce in July 2002. The performer confessed to Swayer that her feelings for Affleck were “totally different from anything” she had experienced.

J.Lo’s engagement ring!

Affleck asked the question with a pink diamond engagement ring would have by Harry Winston. “It’s the most gorgeous thing I’ve ever seen,” Lopez told Swayer of her ring. “[Affleck] It was like I just wanted you to have something that no one else would have.

What happened to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding?

Days before walking down the aisle in September 2003, Lopez and Affleck decided to postpone their wedding. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” said the jersey girl costars said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy wives’ in three different locations, we realized something was wrong.

“We started to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised,” added Lopez and Affleck. “We felt that what should have been a joyous and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.” Through Vice, Lopez revealed during her and Affleck in 2003 Dateline interview that she was planning to change her name to “Jennifer Affleck” after their wedding. When did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez break up? The couple officially broke up in January 2004. “We haven’t tried to have a public relationship,” Lopez admitted in a post. 2016 interview with Jess Cagle. “We were just together when the tabloids were born, and we were kind of the hot couple back then and maybe we played in there at first because it was fun and then it wasn’t fun. Then it was like destroying us. Lopez noted, “It was just a lot of pressure.”

What did Jennifer Lopez say about her breakup with Ben Affleck?

Lopez told Maria Shriver (via Us weekly) in 2014 that Affleck was his “first great grief”. According to New York Daily News, the Scammers star wrote in his memoir, True love, that it was as if his “heart had been ripped out” from his chest after his separation from Affleck.

Although they never made it to the altar, Lopez said there was a “real love” between her and the Justice League actor. She already said PEOPLE, “I think it’s different in different times, who knows what might have happened, but there was real love there.”

