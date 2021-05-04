Bollywood celebrities in affordable brands like Forever 21, Zara





We often turn to celebrities for style clues and the curiosity around their outfits rarely fades. While the sky is the limit for celebrities when it comes to splurging on fashion, we’ve also noticed that they’re not averse to affordable luxury brands. In fact, their love for Forever 21, Zara, Vero Moda and more is often displayed on their well-organized Instagram feeds. Don’t you believe us? Scroll down and see for yourself. 1. Collection of truffles The Truffle collection is loved by millennia for its stylish and affordable shoes. This one stop shop has been adopted by celebrities time and time again. 1. Shraddha Kapoors heels Image Credit: Instagram / namdeepak 2. White heels Parineeti Chopras Image Credit: Instagram / sanjanabatra 3. Sonakshi Sinhas denim boots Image Credit: Instagram / trufflecollectionindia 2. Forever 21 True to her cute and bubbly personality, Ananya once donned a chic Forever 21 dress (priced at Rs 1,366) during one of her outings. Forever 21 is a Gen-Z approved brand that is quite economical but sometimes gets criticized for its fragile clothing. 1. Lemon dress Ananya Pandays Image Credit: Instagram / nanyapanday 2. Kareena Kapoors T-shirt Image Credit: Instagram / therealkareenakapoor 3. Top lilac Disha Patanis

Image Credit: Instagram / viralbhayani 3. Real fashion With its urban and modern aesthetic, the Vero Modas aesthetic appeals to all millennials, including Bollywood divas. Here is the proof: 1. Find Amyra Software Satin Image Credit: Instagram / vermodaindia 2. White jumpsuit Soha Ali Khans Image Credit: Instagram / vermodaindia 3. Malaika Aroras Jomo T-shirt

Image Credit: Instagram / malaikaaroraofficial

4. Accessorize India Known for its modern and minimalist designs, Accessorize India has become a household name among jewelry lovers. I wasn’t saying it was the cheapest option, but don’t tell us you never thought about buying everything when it was 70% off many models. 1. Janhvi Kapoors layered necklace Image Credit: Instagram / accessorizeindiaofficial 2. Accessories Neha Dhupias

Image Credit: Instagram / accessorizeindiaofficial 3. Sonakshi Sinhas Necklaces Image Credit: Instagram / accessorizeindiaofficial 5. Zara The high street label does not need to be presented. The celebrities of classic Zara pieces have proven time and time again that they don’t always need couture pieces to look their best! 1. Sara Ali Khans Polka Dot Skirt

Image Credit: Instagram / team.sara_ali_khan 2. Mira Kapoors coordination set Image Credit: Instagram / mira.kapoor 3. Alia Bhatts casual dress Image Credit: Instagram / aliabhatt Main image credit: Instagram / therealkareenakapoor, Instagram / accessorizeindiaofficial, Instagram / mira.kapoor







