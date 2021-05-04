Justin Bieber adorably trolls his wife Hailey Bieber as she decides her OOTN: could be here all night.

In his latest Instagram post, Justin Bieber asked his fans to “ wish him luck ” as Hailey Bieber chose her perfect outfit for the night.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber never hold back from showing their love on social media. And similarly, the pop singer also made fun of his wife Hailey as she dressed for a night out. Giving a glimpse of his all-white closet, Justin shared a mirror selfie where he can be seen wearing jeans, a red sweatshirt and white sneakers with his new dreads in the frame. However, Justin wasn’t trying to flaunt his casual but cool outfit. Instead, he asked his fans to “wish him good luck” as Hailey chose her perfect OOTN – Outfit of the Night.

In the photo, Hailey can be seen standing next to the ‘Peaches’ singer wearing some sort of black jumpsuit and possibly trying to adjust her belt. But Justin was sure it would take Hailey a while to decide what to wear. And that’s why, the singer hilariously captioned her photo, “Until an ol-girl knows what she wants to wear, could be here all night, people wish me luck.”

Fans quickly understood Justin’s problem as one commented, “Hahahha, this will take time.” While a few others have expressed their love for the couple. “YALL relationship goals are the best (sic),” one fan wrote.

Take a look at Justin Bieber’s latest post below:

Over the weekend, Justin and Hailey drove to Miami and were pictured by paparazzi cuddling each other while enjoying the warm weather. The couple went shopping and spent some quality time. On the job front, Justin recently announced that he will be postponing his next tour. Reports say the planned tour has now been postponed until 2022.

