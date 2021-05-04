Jersey Shores Ronnie Ortiz-Magro avoids felony charges after arrest





Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested last month (Photo: FilmMagic) Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is said to avoid facing felony charges after his arrest after an alleged domestic violence incident. the The Jersey Shore star was arrested on April 22 in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors. Ronnies’ ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, with whom he shares a three-year-old daughter, was not involved in the incident. It is now claimed that the 35-year-old will not face a felony charge in the case as the LA County District Attorneys Office has determined he does not have sufficient evidence to prosecute. however, TMZ Reports that the case will now be referred to the LA city attorney’s office and, if charged, will instead be a misdemeanor. Reacting to the reports, Ronnies attorney Scott Leemon told the publication: If this report is true, as we have said from the start, the initial reports and unexamined charges are often and; in the case of Ronnies, false. We are happy that the prosecutor’s office has made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the county prosecutor’s office. The reality TV star said he was grateful for [his] true friends after the alleged incident (Photo: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro / Instagram

Ronnies ‘attorney said he was happy with the DA offices’ decision on the felony charges (Photo: Getty Images)

Ronnie is a star of the hit MTV reality TV franchise, Jersey Shore (Photo: FilmMagic) Ronnie was released from Van Nuys Prison the night of the incident after posting $ 100,000 ($ 72,000) bail. He later spoke about the case in an Instagram post, stating that he was grateful to all of my true friends. I take all experiences as lessons, he continued. You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and that [sic] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my true friends who have not left my side and betrayed me. When he was arrested, his lawyers told TMZ: We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need more time to investigate further. As such, we will not be making any further statements at this time. Find out more: US Showbiz news

Ronnie is currently on probation under a plea deal in a previous domestic violence case involving Harley. The reality TV star is currently a star of MTVs Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, alongside Jennifer JWoww Farley, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. Metro.co.uk has contacted the LA County District Attorneys Office for comment. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk animation team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page, we would love to hear from you. MORE: Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Opens Up About Domestic Violence Arrest: Thanks To My True Friends Who Didn’t Betray Me

MORE: Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested on domestic assault charges













