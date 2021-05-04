An Elusive Peace: History and Regret Collide in The Human Factor | Movies / TV

Connect with us

An Elusive Peace: History and Regret Collide in The Human Factor

We’ve all seen the headlines. We have all watched the reports. We all think we know the decidedly turbulent history of the universally unsuccessful attempts to forge lasting peace in the generations-old Israeli-Arab conflict.

For those who have experienced at least part of it, this might be true in general.

Political documentary The Human Factor, however, proves that there is always more to learn.

Directed by Israeli filmmaker Dror Moreh (Sharon, The Gatekeepers), it has no interest in pointing fingers, blaming or stoking the flames. That’s because it’s not so much a portrait of the conflict itself and all of the underlying issues that keep it going. Rather, it is a portrait of men who worked countless hours to put an end to it.

While this necessarily involves high-profile actors Rabin, Arafat, Clinton, Peres, Netanyahu, Ehud Barak and al Morehs, the camera focuses on the mostly anonymous US diplomats, on the ground, who have done most of the heavy lifting. work as various elected politicians have cycled on and off the stage since 1991.

I served about seven Secretaries of State, maybe eight; I have to count and four American presidents, says translator Gamal Helal at the start of the film.

His interviews with people like him, people with continuity in the process, with first-person knowledge of the actors involved who form the backbone of the Morehs film. And it’s their rare and thoughtful ideas that make it such an often fascinating watch.

Sometimes they provide humorous details that humanize the often iconic heads of state involved, such as the time when Dennis Ross, an American envoy to the Middle East, recalled meeting with Palestinian leader Yassar Arafats’ delegation for the find looking at this other? The Golden Girls.

Where it’s most fascinating, however, is in these sequences in which Morehs’ talking heads recount the real-world, behind-the-scenes details of the negotiations. Suddenly, Secretary of State James Baker’s efforts during the Bush administration, the failed Bill Clintons alumni atop Camp David, are pushing The Human Factor into surprisingly suspenseful territory, even though we all know how. it ends.

This is when the importance of the human factor referenced in the title of the film, i.e. the need to truly connect with the people sitting across from you and, in fact, to understand their situation is revealed. really.

At the same time, Morehs’ film could easily have been titled The Human Problem, for the way it exposes the frailties, suspicion, mistrust, arrogance, pride that have repeatedly sabotaged any effort to forge lasting peace.

Exploring these historical events from a first-hand perspective is an undeniably fascinating exercise. Yet Morehs ‘film wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging the fact that all of its subjects’ efforts, all of the hard work they put in in some cases over 30 years, has technically been a big failure. The names have changed, but the same stubborn and notoriously thorny challenges remain.

Providing some of the movies ‘most poignant moments, Morehs’ subjects do more than just acknowledge it. They also reflect on it and, although briefly, dissect it, with no lingering regrets about what they now recognize as missed opportunities. This includes those missed by the Palestinians and the Israelis but also by them, the American mediators.

At the end of The Human Factor, they and the audience must ask themselves a simple but profound question: what if?

It doesn’t get more human than that.

**************************

THE HUMAN FACTOR

3 stars, out of 4

INSTANTANEOUS: A documentary portrait of the Israeli-Arab peace process.

WITH: Dennis Ross, Martin Indyk, Gamal Helal, Aaron David Miller, Daniel Kurtzer, Robert Malley.

DIRECTOR: Dror Moreh.

ASSESSED: PG-13, for some violent / bloody images.

OPERATING TIME: 1 hour 46 minutes.

WHEN AND WHERE: Opens Friday at AMC Elmwood.

*****************

Mike Scott can be contacted at [email protected]

