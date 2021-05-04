Prince’s triumphant Rock and Roll Hall of Fame moment gets new director’s cut





New video offers a better look at music icon Prince during one of his most memorable performances: The absolutely breathtaking guitar solo he performed in an all-star rendition of While My Guitar Gently Weeps at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The moment came during a tribute to George Harrison, who had previously been inducted as a member of The Beatles but was posthumously inducted as a solo artist that year. newly created member Hall of Fame himself, stole the show with a solo that quickly became a highlight of his career, and it went viral online after his unexpected death in 2016. Now Joel Gallen, who produced and directed the event, has released a new performance cut. 17 years after that superb Prince performance, I finally had the chance to come in and re-edit it slightly because there were several shots that bothered me, Gallen wrote on YouTube. I got rid of all the dissolutions and cut them all, and added a lot more close-ups of Prince during his solo. The performance also starred Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne and Harrisons son Dhani Harrison. At the end of the song, Prince ripped off his guitar, threw it in the audience, then Cooly left the stage for a standing ovation before the rest of his all-star group even had a chance to stand up. tilt. According to Minnesota Public Radio, the ax was grabbed by his guitar technician, Takumi Suetsugu. In 2016, the New York Timesposted a behind-the-scenes review from the moment. Although Prince never did the big solo during rehearsals, he told Gallen not to worry about it. They never said it again, really. Never really showed us what he was going to do, and he left, essentially telling me, the producer of the show, not to worry, Gallen told The Times. And the rest is history. It has become one of the most satisfying musical moments in my history to watch and produce live music. Prince died of a drug overdose in 2016 at the age of 57. In a sad irony, Prince shared the stage that night with fellow music icon Petty, who would also die of a drug overdose a year and a half later. Both deaths involved the synthetic opioid drugfentanyl. Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

