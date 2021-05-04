Have many platforms I can raise my voice on: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter ban





Twitter India has suspended the account of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who operates under the pseudonym @ Kangana Team. Along with some blockbuster films and national awards, the 34-year-old actor is also known for his highly polarizing tweets on the microblogging platform. While it is not known what led to his profile deletion, the actor responded to the development: “Twitter has only proven my point of view that they are American and by birth, a white person feels in right to enslave a brunette person they wanna tell you what to think, talk or do, luckily i have many platforms i can use to raise my voice including my own art in movie form but my heart go to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and there is still no end to the suffering. ” On May 3, the actor posted a tweet saying, “Everyone is building more and more oxygen factories, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how do we make up for all the oxygen that we pull with force from the environment? It seems we haven’t learned anything from our mistakes and the disasters they cause #PlantTrees ” The actor followed up on his tweet by posting another article which read: “In addition to announcing more and more oxygen for humans, the government must also announce relief for nature, people who use oxygen. should also commit to work to improve air quality. , how long are we going to be miserable pests by never giving to nature? Banned from using Twitter, the actor posted an Instagram post captioned “In distress, beyond words, death of democracy ”. After commenting on the oxygen crisis, the actor also shared his two cents on the post-election political unrest in Bengal and said the “ president’s power ” should be declared in the country. Learn more about (Internet Advertising India, Internet Advertising, Advertising India, Digital Advertising India, Media Advertising India) For more updates, be socially connected with us on

WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos