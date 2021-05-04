Bollywood movies about the common man





Bollywood is infamous for making films about the lives of the rich and famous. However, there are several films that accurately portray the struggles of being an ordinary Indian fighting for basic amenities such as medical facilities, food, shelter and education, etc. Let’s take a look at some of these movies. 1. Swades Source: YouTube / Red Chillies Entertainment Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, the film tells the story of a NASA engineer who decides to visit his old nanny in a remote village in India. During his stay, he slowly begins to understand and sympathize with the struggles of the villagers. His interactions with the villagers help the public understand the plight of rural life. It is one of those films that does not hesitate to show the endemic poverty that prevails in the country. 2. Rocket Singh: Seller of the Year Source: YouTube / YRF With Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the plot centers on a young, middle-class man struggling to fit into a corrupt corporate culture. In addition, he is regularly humiliated by his pompous boss who refuses to accept Singhs’ inputs. Eventually, Singh decides to start his own secret adventure with the help of a few other colleagues. It is the story of an outsider who traces his own path to success despite several adversities. 3. Hindi Medium Source: YouTube / T-Series Saba Qamar and the late Irrfan Khan play the role of an upper middle class couple who want their daughter admitted to an elite English middle school. To achieve this, they pretend to be poor and move to a slum. During their stay, they confront the realities of the Indian education system and how it is rigged in favor of the privileged. With an intriguing storyline and comedic moments, the story shows India’s obsession with the English language and how education is more of a privilege than a basic right in the country. 4. Jolly LLB Source: YouTube / T-Series Arshad Warsi stars as Jagdish Jolly Tyagi who takes on a high-profile criminal case with the aim of earning money and fame. Although he begins by accepting bribes from the culprits, he ends up turning a new leaf. As he begins a battle against the bad guys, he realizes that the country’s system of law and order is being manipulated by the rich and famous. Packed with humor and high-octane courtroom scenes, the film sheds light on the flaws in the justice system. 5. Wednesday Source: YouTube / Cinemasti The film begins with a retiring Mumbai Police Commissioner (Anupam Kher) recounting the most baffling case of his career. The story revolves around the character of Khers who is challenged by an anonymous man (played by Naseeruddin Shah) who claims to have placed five bombs at different locations in Mumbai. Although the film is billed as a thriller, it reflects the feelings of an ordinary man through the character of Shahs and his frustrations with the system of law and order. Do you have any other recommendations? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and Maddock Films, T-Series

