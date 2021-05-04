Missouri 5th Grade With Jeff Goldblum Obsession Getting Actor’s Scream – CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Team

WEBSTER GROVES, Missouri (KDKA) – Many students across the country have been grappling with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges of distance learning.

But a class at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, Missouri, found a totally unique way to cope: to share their excitement and love for famous actor and Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum during virtual lessons.

It started with a shy college student’s appreciation of Goldblum, but the actor now has a dedicated fan base among fifth-graders who regularly raise him in class, draw fan art, write stories and create stories. Creative zoom backgrounds featuring Goldblum.

Tara Scheer wrote a letter to Goldblum about the phenomenon, which he shared on Instagram.

“Yet, funny as it sounds, Jeff Goldblum brought this class together in a way no one could have imagined when the school year started in August. I’m honestly not sure this would have ever happened if they were learning together in person, ”Scheer said.

Goldblum even recorded a voicemail message obtained by the Webster Kirkwood Times.

“Absolutely honored and thrilled to be a seed of creative inspiration for a fifth grade class at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, Missouri, which virtually came together during the pandemic. Thank you to these valiant and heroic students for so fantastically honoring our common enthusiasms, ”Goldblum wrote on Instagram.