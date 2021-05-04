Kendall Jenner Vogue Series among new Conde Nast shows – The Hollywood Reporter

In terms of video, Condé Nast is in a moment of transition. The publishing giant has built its video brands around dozens of unscripted programs, many of which are closely tied to the company’s magazine stable.

That won’t change, but the company is also setting itself up to tackle two areas that are, for now, still largely the realm of traditional linear TV and streaming giants like Netflix: live coverage and streaming media. ultra-premium long format. content.

In fact, one of the reasons the company hired Agnes Chu as president of Condé Nast Entertainment last year was to “focus on long forms,” ​​said Pamela Drucker Mann, chief revenue officer of Condé Nast. Hollywood journalist in an interview. Chu, a veteran of The Walt Disney Co., who helped launch Disney +, is now working on building the company’s premium content development list, with “an eye on TV and film,” says Drucker Mann.

“This year we’re going to talk about how, from a programming standpoint, we’re going to upgrade our game to the likes of HBO, what you’d expect at that level in the scripts,” she adds. .

For her part, Chu states that “Condé Nast’s brands have an unparalleled influence on audiences around the world, and we continue to cultivate that influence through the strength of our entertainment.”

“AT Vanity Fair we’re exploring power and personality through film and television projects like our Hillsong documentary with FX, and we’ve launched a first fashion news show with Hello Vogue. », Adds Chu. “Our 2022 slate is rooted in our deep understanding of what audiences expect from us: incredible storytelling.”

In the meantime, however, the company is studying how it can carve out a slice of the lucrative live events space.

Condé has three events planned to build his initial list of live event tentpoles: the Met Gala, the Super Bowl, and the Oscars.

In the case of the Met Gala, the company is planning extensive live coverage through its Vogue vertical. “We’re taking that back, it’s up to us,” says Drucker Mann, noting that for years E! Had live coverage of the event’s forward-thinking arrivals.

For the Super Bowl, GQ plans a second screen takeover with off-pitch coverage and live interviews. “We’re building a whole new range of live programming around the game,” says Drucker Mann. “From a programming standpoint, really looks at what GQ does the best. “

And for the Oscars 2022, Vanity Fair will have live red carpet coverage and exclusive access to the after-party of the same name, as well as a series that will chronicle the Oscar nominees and winners as they leave the Dolby Theater and get ready for the party.

“One of the reasons we’ve held back slightly in the past is that we’ve seen this as a super premium HBO-esque type of channel,” says Drucker Mann. “The programming around which we plan Vanity Fair is going to be huge.

Still, the company has no plans to stop its unscripted tariff, with plans to bring back 75 series and more than 50 pilots in development for its video channels. Among the projects are a Vogue brand series starring Kendall Jenner, and a Vanity Fair podcast called Dynasty, which will chronicle famous families, starting with the house of Windsor.

Condé also unveiled a renewed effort for shoppable content, which will integrate shopping opportunities directly into corporate content.

“We see a huge white space opportunity to think about what a purchasable content marketplace would look like,” says Drucker Mann. We see a brand like Vogue as a place where we could play quite heavily. “