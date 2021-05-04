Noel Clarke: Kidulthood actor Adam Deacon backs accusers, says star sabotaged his career | Ents & Arts News

Noel Clarke’s Kidulthood co-star Adam Deacon claimed to have fallen victim to the actor for 15 years, claiming the star sabotaged his career and his “gaslighting” led to the “complete collapse” of his sanity.

Deacon made the claims in a statement saying he believed “every word” of the allegations of more than 20 women accusing Clarke of misconduct.

In response to the original claims, first published following an investigation by the Guardian newspaper, Clarke “vehemently” denied the allegations of sexual misconduct and criminal behavior, but apologized “deeply” for his actions and said he would seek professional help.

Picture:

Pictured with 2012 BAFTA nominees Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston – Rising Stars – Deacon went on to win. Pic: AP



Deacon starred in Clarke’s 2006 film Kidulthood and the 2008 follow-up Adulthood, but the couple have a complicated history. After public fallout, Deacon received a restraining order in 2015 after being convicted of harassing his former mentor.

However, Deacon says it was Clarke’s “sociopathic” behavior that led to her collapse and that those with mental health issues “have yet to be believed.”

Posting his statement on Twitter, Deacon said: “I would like to start by saying that I support all of the women who have spoken out and shared their heartbreaking experiences with Noel Clarke. I wholeheartedly believe every word and hope that anyone is yet to come with information will be listened to.

“I myself have been a victim of Noel Clarke for 15 years. My career has been continuously sabotaged and the gaslighting has become so severe that it has led to the complete collapse of my sanity.

“As you know, I have spoken of this man’s sociopathic behavior on several occasions, but my claims have always been rejected. People struggling with mental health can sometimes explain things differently, but you always have to believe them.

Deacon went on to say he wished his claims had been believed sooner.

Picture:

Clarke vehemently denied the allegations of sexual misconduct and criminal behavior, but said he was seeking help for his actions



“I just wish everyone had taken more attention to my words,” he said. “[Clarke’s] the horrific abuses of power could have been stopped before they affected so many others. “

In 2020, Deacon suffered another outage, and wrote about his experiences for Sky News.

Like Clarke, he received BAFTARising Star Award, winning the award in 2012, three years after his former mentor.

Although he won the award ahead of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth and Chris O’Dowd, his career never really took off like it did for other winners including James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Daniel Kaluuya, as well as Clarke.

However, Deacon has returned to work more recently, with films such as Snape, alongside Megan Fox, and Original Gangster, with Steve Guttenberg, released in 2020.

Picture:

Deacon has spoken publicly about his mental health issues



He said in his statement that he was grateful for the support received since the allegations against Clarke were first published, and added that he was focusing on his acting career.

He continued, “While recent events have served as little justification for me, I am beyond the pain that so many people had to endure at the hands of Noel Clarke.

“I am now looking forward to making a fresh start and focusing all of my time and energy on my acting career.”

Clarke, 45, has established himself over the past 15 years as one of the most successful achievements of the UK film industry.

He received critical acclaim for Kidulthood and Adulthood and went on to achieve mainstream success in one of the nation’s most beloved series, with a role in Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010.

In April, he received the prestigious BAFTA Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award – since won over the allegations.

Met Police say they have received a report from a third party regarding allegations of male sexual offenses, but no investigation is ongoing.

A representative for Clarke declined to comment on Deacon’s statement.