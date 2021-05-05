Hollywood shouldn’t remake the shine another round

Leonardo DiCaprio just caught the rights to make an English version of the brilliant Danish Oscar-winning film Another round. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s about four middle-aged men rejuvenating their increasingly boring lives by drinking just enough to stay lively all day, every day. DiCaprio plans to star in the original as the incomparable Mads Mikkelsen.

This news led to online requests that in exchange, Mads Mikkelsen be allowed to star in a Danish remake of Titanic or The wolf of Wall Street. But in any case, you have been warned. You will have plenty of time to watch the Danish version of the film with the performance of Mikkelsen, currently playing on Hulu and Amazon Prime, and remember not to watch the US version when it is released. It will be terrible.

Why will it be terrible?

Because there’s no way an American film could take the refreshing attitude taken by Another round the director Thomas Vinterberg and his creative team, which they summed up with the phrase, no moralizing!

But moralizing is what we do best in America. Moralize R Us. One has to wonder what the American version of the film will do with the scene in which a teacher whose life was improved by alcohol prompts a high school student suffering from intense exam anxiety to have a drink or two before the big test.

Another round follows four exhausted, middle-aged high school teachers who decide to help each other reconnect with life by participating in a wacky experiment based on a supposed claim by Danish psychiatrist Finn Skrderud. Skrderud argued that human beings have what is equivalent to 0.05 deficiency in the blood alcohol level (BAC). Therefore, they should probably drink to make up for the loss of alcohol, more positive effects on the ability to relax, overcome social inhibition, and easily engage with others.

The catalyst for this experience is the sudden and overt hopelessness of Martin, the character of Mads Mikkelsen. We learn that for years he has resigned himself to a passive half-life in a job that has long since lost interest and a marriage that is slowly falling apart. His excruciatingly boring and confusing history lessons ultimately led to an ambush of angry parents at an after-school conference, a humiliating wake-up call for Martin. School administrators then intervene: changes will have to be made.

Later, friends of Martins, who all teach at the same school, meet for dinner and, in a misguided attempt to help him, discuss how and why he fails. I think you lack confidence. And joy, says Nikolaj (Magnus Millang).

The dinner is in honor of Nicolaj’s birthday and includes many fine dishes and exotic alcoholic drinks. Martin tries to refrain from drinking, but his friends start to refer to him as the one who once had the brightest future plans for a doctorate and an academic career as well as the most daring attitude towards life embodied in his youthful dedication to jazz. ballet dance. Hearing all this, Martin begins to compulsively swallow drinks.

It’s twenty minutes after the movie starts, and suddenly Martin is in tears. All his friends are hit. You will also be struck, because Mikkelsen is so good at performing the most heartbreaking behaviors, the long frozen emotions suddenly melt and erupt at the worst time in public, on a special occasion, with friends whose worry only make things more painful. .

Soon the friends solemnly drink and write notes on the effects of strictly keeping 0.05% blood alcohol content, with the aim of publishing an academic article about the experience. They agree to drink during working hours but stop at 8 p.m., as that was the rule of the writer Ernest Hemingways, and he has managed to do a lot.

The effects, at first, are excellent comically then. It all sounds so simple. Martin is able to rekindle his dying relationship with his wife and children, and all four teachers experience a marked improvement in their abilities to present course material in inventive ways in a way that engages students. They rediscover their basic empathy and become much more responsive to the difficulties and concerns of their students. And they are starting to love teaching again for the first time in many years.

Vinterberg admits his original goal for the film was to make it a celebration of alcohol, which would include scenes about heavy drinkers throughout history, people who accomplished a lot while losing. Some of that material is in the final film and is sadly one of the weaker aspects due to the choice of historical figures, especially Martins’ repeated tributes to the ghastly Winston Churchill, a notorious fool who loved to brag. , I never drink before breakfast.

Upon closer examination, Vinterberg decided that there was no honest way to avoid the downsides of hangover drinking, the messy side effects even relatively low ingestion rates, such as mobility and impaired judgment, slurred speech and vomiting. And of course, there is a serious danger of addiction, with the detrimental consequences on bodies, mental functions, jobs, relationships and lives.

When the 0.05 percent blood alcohol level works so well for the four friends, the temptation to drink more is overwhelming, and soon they have agreed to raise the level to 0.10 percent, and from that excessive alcohol consumption. It should be noted that the Danish title of the film, Pressure, means drinking, a title much less lyrical than the sweet English, Another round.

Even with the moralizing No! rule in place, it seems inevitable that one of the four friends succumbs to alcoholism, the lonely and cantankerous Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen). Although the consequences of the experience pile up on everyone, it cannot stop when others do.

But Vinterberg isn’t interested in seeing alcoholism as the movie’s great crisis, he doesn’t do an updated version of The lost weekend (1945). For Vinterberg, the real crisis is the terrible state of death in life, a numb condition so extreme that the person suffering from it cannot recognize it as depression or hopelessness and continues to walk for years, if not decades, passively enduring its existence. Martin and Tommy are already in this state of crisis at the start of the film, and the two other friends Nikolaj and Peter (Lars Ranthe) may slip into it.

It is a highly recognizable state that any teacher, and virtually any worker, should be able to view as a mirror of their own condition, or at least a warning representation of peril. While the film does not explicitly highlight how teachers are part of a workforce forced to perform and produce beyond any reasonably healthy standard, it is clear that burnout is a big part of it. which destroys the lives of the main characters. Mikkelsens’ heavy lids and stiff, rusty movements are all indicative of some kind of permanent fatigue.

This is what makes the film’s ending so thrilling, when we see his crisis narrowly avoided in an explosion of improvised movement, Mikkelsens, much-discussed jazz ballet dance, of joy breaking through the pain. In an interview with Vinterberg and Mikkelsen, director Guillermo del Toro said he found the scene so cathartic, he felt compelled to jump to his feet:

It was one of the few times in my life that I watched a movie, and I get up…. It’s a lot for my weight to stand up! … And I said, Oh, that’s pure life!

And you won’t get a better movie recommendation than this.

It’s wonderful to see Martin rewarded and happy at the end, when his ex-wife texts him very lovingly, in a way that makes it pretty clear that they’re going to get back together. This is the opposite of the popular tendency in American cinema to punish sinners, and it will be interesting and perhaps infuriating to see how Leonardo DiCaprios’ version handles it.

And also to see if DiCaprio can dance even half as wonderfully as Mikkelsen.