Live Nation announces new shows at Wilmington’s Riverfront Park

Open at the end of June, Riverfront Park welcomes this summer Widespread Panic, Glass Animals, Jim Gaffigan, Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti and Spearhead and The Avett Brothers. (Port City Daily / courtesy Live Nation)

UK group Glass Animals from WILMINGTON and comedian Jim Gaffigan will follow Widespread Panic as some of the first artists to break into the new Wilmingtons Riverfront Park scene, Live Nation reported on Tuesday.

Following the success of its mid-pandemic Heat Waves release, Glass Animals will perform on Sunday, September 5 in the 7,200-person venue, following the group’s opening performance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee earlier this week. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The Wilmington show will be one of the four-member group’s first live concerts in the United States since it canceled dates in late March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, just as the group made a comeback after the crash and the lives of their bicycle drummers. threatening injuries.

A date has yet to be announced for Jim Gaffigan, a stand-up comic that can be seen weekly on CBS Sunday Morning. Gaffigan is preparing to release his Amazon Original The Pale Tourist, which will premiere on Prime Video on July 24. In the series, Gaffigan travels the world, embracing the people and culture of each place. He then transforms his experiences into a new material specific to the location of his sets.

In a three-night residency, Widespread Panic is scheduled to appear July 16, 17 and 18 at the scene.

The groups Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti and Spearhead will perform at the park on Thursday August 19th. The Avett Brothers will appear on Friday August 20 and again on Saturday August 21. The shows had been postponed as part of the 74th edition of Wilmingtons. Azalea Festival. Tickets are on sale online.

Live Nation plans to announce additional shows in the coming weeks and months.

We are excited to unveil this beautiful and unique outdoor site that we are working closely with the City of Wilmington on as part of the all-new Riverfront Park, said Grant Lyman, President of Live Nation Carolinas. We can’t wait to put on some amazing shows at this one-of-a-kind coastal location in Wilmington and we know the experience at Riverfront Park Amphitheater will be hard to beat.

Riverfront Park has 2,400 spaces and 4,800 lawn spaces. (Port City Daily / courtesy Live Nation)

The first coastal outdoor site in the Carolinas, Riverfront Park has 2,400 spaces and can accommodate 4,800 participants on its lawn. The 6.6-acre site is slated to open downtown in late June, around the same time, Governor Roy Cooper anticipates lifting capacity, mass gatherings and social distancing restrictions. Right now, sites are allowed up to half their fire capacity, or a dozen people per 1,000 square feet, with guests at least 6 feet away.

the city-owned park of about $ 33 million and above, funded in part by the 2016 Parks Bond, includes green spaces, a playground and children’s play area, as well as trails and gardens, in addition to the amphitheater managed by Live Nation, with image amplification on a large screen.

Wilmingtons Riverfront Park offers an incredible opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the biggest names in entertainment in a place like no other, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said in a press release. This park has been years in the making and there is no better time to welcome its first act than when we celebrate the end of the pandemic.

As it prepares for the opening, Live Nation is hosting career fairs at the site, located at 14 Harnett St. Interested applicants can visit the amphitheater on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or on Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to learn more about the positions in security, inauguration and ticketing, cleaning, concessions and bars, and accommodation of the VIP rooftop.

