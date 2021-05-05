Bollywood Moms: Over the years, Bollywood has introduced us to various nuances of motherhood. There are Bollywood moms we loved and ones we didn’t. Surprisingly, there are also mothers that we both loved and hated. We admired them for their benevolence and sympathy, but we hated them because they were imperfect. However, these “flaws” brought their characters to life. These imperfections made them pass for “real people” and not just characters.

Here are 8 Bollywood moms we share a love-hate relationship with

1.Usha Rani (Saina)

Played by Meghna Malik, Usha Rani is a supportive mom who encourages her daughter Saina to pursue her dream of becoming a badminton player. A district-level badminton player herself, Rani wants her daughter to succeed in her career. From initial training to drawing up her diet plan, she does everything to help Saina in her profession.

While we appreciate her for being a feminist mom, we can also see that there are more layers to her character. Just when Saina fails to meet her mother’s expectations, she hits her and refuses to serve her dinner.She is one of those Bollywood moms who only want the best from their children and don’t hesitate to give them the best. apply pressure or treat them brutally.

2. Aditi Choudhary (The sky is pink)

Aditi (Priyanka Chopra) is doing everything in her power to get her daughter Aisha (Zaira Waseem) treated for severe combined immunodeficiency. She not only works irregular hours, but also takes her to the best doctors within her reach for her treatment. Putting all her struggles aside, she fights for her daughter’s health and mom’s goals with viewers. From the start, she is determined not to abort her child knowing that it runs the risk of the disease. So she gives us plenty of reasons to love her.

We might not hate her, but the overprotective mother she becomes because of her worry for Aisha makes us want to blame her to some extent. She cleans the apartment and other times to prevent her from infections. She even places restrictions on Aisha and refuses to leave her a pet initially. However, she later values ​​Aisha’s emotional well-being and agrees to satisfy all of her desires, including the smallest ones.

3. Manju Chakravarty (Khoobsurat)

Of all the Bollywood moms I’ve seen so far, Kirron Kher as Manju Chakravarty just happens to be my favorite. She is by far the coolest mom to ever appear in a mainstream Indian movie. Don’t we all want mothers who we can talk to and share our secrets with without any hesitation? This is how Manju is. Mili (Sonam Kapoor) referring to his mother by name in front of the royal family of Vikram (Fawad Khan) is another example of his easy relationship with his mother.

What I didn’t like about her was the way she prayed that Mili would find a ‘suitable man to marry’ when she was supposed to visit the royal family for work. But maybe she’s just another brown-haired parent concerned about her daughter’s marriage. Also, Mili confided in her when she confessed to him having kissed Vikram. But she decided to reveal it to Vikram’s mother, thinking it would be the best thing to do. Wow!

4. Meeta (Middle Hindi)

All Meeta (Saba Qamar) wants is her daughter Piya (Dishita Sehgal) to be admitted to an English school. She is aware of the challenges one faces if one is not fluent in English. She gives up everything from her home to social status just to ensure her daughter’s admission. After repeated failures, she and her husband Raj (Irrfan Khan) go so far as to use unfair means to get their daughter admitted to an English school. But the question here is whether all of this was really necessary?

Meeta is constantly afraid that Piya will “fit” into a society that values ​​English as a language. Oddly enough, she fears that her daughter will resort to drugs in the future if something is wrong with her life due to her inability to speak English. The following is a series of unlikely events unlikely to occur in reality. It is only towards the end of the film that she realizes that education is much more important than the language in which one studies. She ultimately decides to send Piya to a government school and wins viewers’ appreciation.

5. Eela (Eela Helicopter)

Eela (Kajol) is an overly protective mother who continues to interfere in the life of her son Vivaan (Riddhi Sen) leaving her no personal space. As a helicopter parent, she never ceases to interfere in her life. Realizing that her mother is slowly losing her personal identity, Vivaan advises her to finish her studies. Being the possessive mother that she is, she decides to be admitted to the same college as Vivaan.

The film highlights the impact such a parent can have on a child, while also highlighting how children can help their mothers find their own identity. Over the course of the film, we build a love-hate relationship with Eela. We certainly disapprove of her constant intervention in her son’s life, but we cannot ignore all the sacrifices she made to give her son a life of comfort. Additionally, Eela falls under the category of independent Bollywood moms who have chosen to be single rather than being with the wrong person.

6. Sunita Kapoor (Kapoor and Sons)

Sunita Kapoor (Ratna Pathak) character resonates with Shubhangini (Revathi) fromMargarita with a straw.Both are Bollywood moms who love, understand and support their children. The transparent relationship they maintain with children makes them the maternal figures to which we aspire. But as their children become queers, their attitude towards them changes.

Sunita considered her son Rahul (Fawad Khan) to be a “perfect son”. This image of him collapses in front of her when she learns of his sexual orientation. She finds it hard to believe that her son might have a different preference than what is “normal”. In a poignant scene, we see Rahul confess to his mother that he cannot ask forgiveness for who he is. He just wants her to accept him and love him. Initially reluctant to accept the identity of her son, Sunita ends up accepting it, leaving us in awe of her.

7. Neelam Mehra (Dil Dhadakne Do)

Shefali Shah describes the role of Neelam Mehra inDil Dhadakne Do.She is biased towards her son and discriminates between her son and daughter. She disregards her daughter Ayesha’s choice to divorce her husband Manav because she thinks it would dishonor the family. She refuses to support her even though she knows she was in an unhappy marriage. It is only later that we learn how she herself fell victim to the circumstances. The man she was engaged with had over the years turned into a cheater, whom she couldn’t leave because her family wouldn’t accept him. As the film draws to a close, we see her reconciling with her husband and supporting her daughter.

8. Kavita Malhotra (2 States)

Krish (Arjun Kapoor) shares a warm relationship with his mother Kavita (Amrita Singh). On the contrary, there are tensions between him and his alcoholic father who is also an abusive husband. He tries to fill the to cancel in the life of his mother which arises because of family conflicts. Kavita’s only complaint with Krish is that Ananya (Alia Bhatt), the woman he loves comes from a different cultural background. She treats her and her family with hostility by making derogatory remarks. During the course of the film, Krish and Ananya’s families resolve their differences and accept each other. So, Kavita is another Bollywood mom that we have a love-hate relationship with.