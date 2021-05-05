Marvel and Universal implore you to return to Quartz theaters

As the calendar turns to the summer months, Hollywood really needs you to remember that theaters are still around.

Many major US movie studios, including Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros., have launched marketing campaigns designed to train consumers to return to the cinema after a year of watching movies exclusively at home. Marketing leans heavily on the community aspect of cinema, hoping to remind viewers that the theater is a very different experience than on your couch.

Yesterday, Disneys Marvel Studios released a three-minute preview narrated by the late Marvel comic book writer Stan Leeall on the value of the theatrical experience. I love being with people, says Lee. It’s the most amazing thing in the world. The preview includes video of a creepy reaction from theatrical audiences at the height of Avengers: Endgame. It then presents some brief scenes from upcoming films, such as Black Widow (released in July) and Eternal (November).

The video ends with a single line: See you at the cinema.

Why Marvel, Universal, and WarnerMedia Still Need Theaters

Studios need theaters almost as much as theaters need studios. While they may have weathered the pandemic by showing movies direct to streaming services and on demand, they much prefer theaters to return as a lucrative revenue stream. Big budget tentpoles like the Marvel movies generally need a large theatrical release to generate a profit. Movies with sky-high budgets ($ 100 million or more) can sometimes make as much as $ 1 billion more with a global theatrical release, while they are often released at a loss when streamed.

The theatrical releases also serve as marketing vehicles for these companies, other businesses, from theme parks to merchandise to streaming, helping them recover costs in ways other than ticket sales. Hollywood needs the theater industry to survive, and to make it to 2022, it needs studio films to show viewers. They are the lifeblood of the industry, and without them, companies like AMC Entertainment and Cineworld (which owns Regal Cinemas) would collapse.

Making theatrical releases profitable again depends on the return of large numbers of consumers soon. While vaccines have made it safer in some parts of the world, others are still far behind. And even those who are vaccinated may be reluctant to share indoor space with strangers again so quickly. So Hollywood must convince viewers that the trip to the theater is worth it. You can watch stuff at home, sure, but there’s a reason it costs more to watch a movie in a dark room with a group of like-minded fans.

In Disney’s pitch, the company actually makes this sense of community escape, which feels the main draw rather than the films themselves. None of the three films Marvel is releasing this year feature renowned superheroes, but the studio is speculating that millions of vaccinated moviegoers will be delighted to see. whateverin theaters as long as it has the Marvel logo on it.

The Disney video comes a week after Universal posted a similar video on theaters, linked to F9, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious saga. Narrated by franchise star Vin Diesel, the video is an even more explicit pitch for consumers to come back to the movies. The places we gathered were silent, Diesel says. But began to see the promise of a new day. There’s no such thing as that moment when the lights go out, the spotlight comes on, and we believe.

Other studios have pushed consumers to their nearest cinema without being so categorical. Warner Bros., for example, does marketingIn the heightslike theatrical summer event although it will be available to subscribers to the WarnerMedias streaming service, HBO Max, the same day it hits theaters. The musical drama, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical of the same name, looks like the genre of film that will be best enjoyed on the big screen.

WarnerMedias’ decision to release its 2021 films on HBO Max in addition to theaters has proven controversial, but the company has never shied away from believing theaters will remain a crucial source of revenue going forward. Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedias, told Vox last month that the company will return to the usual theater model first for big movies in 2022. By then, maybe the studios won’t have to beg us to come back.