Art installations turn Lake Stephens park into real / fake

By Elena K. Cruz

Through the True / False Film Festival art installation The Sapling, a fantastic forest fills the middle of Stephens Lake Park. Neon rainbows reach 5-7 feet tall and solar-powered flowers light up around park visitors.

This type of large-scale, immersive structure is nothing new to artist Kristina Rolander, who returns to True / False after showing off her Neon Forest remixes in 2019 and 2020. But this year, she had to reinvent her works for place his human creations. landscape outside.

In this year fest, which opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday, artists had to struggle to create structures that could withstand the elements, support the open earth, and compete with nature itself.

In previous years, art could basically hang out in a hall or be a cool thing you see in the middle of the street; he can have a part of his own life, art installations said coordinator Kate Gorman.

On the other hand, for this year’s installations, they essentially create the entire space of the place.

Much of the art takes place in a field, which artists have a new responsibility to turn into a creative gathering point, Gorman said.

Many artists also had to integrate their surroundings into their work without physically seeing the park during the design phase, she said. This was the case with Rolander.

She works a lot with kinds of bright and vibrant rainforest landscapes, and therefore being able to look at the trees that were around there and create colors and patterns that are in her style and be able to be put in a really important part, Gorman said.

Gorman was in the True / False lab as she discussed the facilities. In this studio setting reserved for the storage and fabrication of the installations, she says, artist Rebecca Sullinger was painting her psychedelic takes on local locations for her CoMo Square installation. Gorman was working on large technicolor flowers on the upper level of the building.

There are a lot of moving parts, Gorman said.

It has been since she started the post in January, she added, with coordinators still awaiting confirmation that the festival will continue.

There was a lot of things going on at the time, but we had to keep moving forward as if the festival was going on because there would be no way we could get everything going at the last minute, she said.

This week, the festival is definitely launched and the art is visible to all. People without a True / False pass are welcome to enter the park and see all facilities for free, Gorman said.

I hope people connect with the coins and create awe, Rolander said. I want to help them find the magic.

We had our same routines every day last year, we were stuck inside and we were used to this lifestyle, she continued. I hope that this art of installation awakens people and brings them something spectacular on their path, and that they transcend themselves and maybe their worries and problems.