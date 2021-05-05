Duchess of Cornwall’s future title not yet decided | Entertainment





The Duchess of Cornwall’s son ‘doesn’t know’ whether she will be known as Queen Camilla when her husband Prince Charles is crowned king. Tom Parker Bowles – the Duchess’s eldest with ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles – can understand why his mother’s future title has been the subject of much speculation, but he insisted on how it will be. dealt with when her spouse will eventually take the throne has not yet been decided. Speaking to The Times, he said: “Honestly, I don’t know if mum will be called queen. It hasn’t been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries out there, I’m sure. , but honestly I don’t. know if that’s true. “ When Charles and Camilla got engaged in 2005, royal officials announced that his future wife would be known as the princess consort when the prince finally took the throne, but there has been speculation in recent years that it could be called Queen Consort. Elsewhere during the interview, the 46-year-old food critic hailed his royal stepfather as “gentle and kind” and “ahead of his time,” but insisted he wanted to get involved when ‘it was about repairing the reported rift between Charles and his youngest son. , Prince Harry. Tom said: I stay out of this. It has nothing to do with me. And Tom insisted he hadn’t watched Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey. He said, “I wasn’t there. What can I say? Families are never easy but they will work out eventually.” But one royal-themed show he’s seen is “The Crown,” which he insisted on being “full b *******”, though he didn’t mind. He said: ‘The Crown’ is beautifully filmed and beautifully performed but mostly full b *******. I saw a bit with my dad and thought, God, you misunderstood it, but I would say that, wouldn’t I? “If you get angry then you’re in real trouble. All the crap that’s been thrown at my mom and dad in the past. You have to take good with bad. Worse things happen at sea, I say. always. And the writer was moved to tears as he watched Prince Philip’s funeral on television last month. He admitted: “I really blissed off during the ‘Last Post’. “I didn’t know Prince Philip at all, but it was all very moving. The clear blue sky, the music we lost so much of it because of Covid, it was also a chance to mourn that loss.”

