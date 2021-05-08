Vijay Devarakonda Net Worth | Liger actor Vijay Devarakonda’s total net worth with leaves you in awe





Check Out Vijay Devarakonda’s Total Net Worth | Photo credit: Instagram Well, in recent times Vijay Devarakonda has become one of the most successful actors. He quickly found success with his choice of films and his good looks. An avid user of social media, Vijay always stays close to his fans and also treats them with frequent updates. Whether it’s his comeback pics, family clicks, or adorable pics of his pets, he’s a social media star! On May 09, 2021, he will be one more year old by celebrating his 32nd birthday. Vijay is at the peak of his career. Whether through his films or his TV commercials, he is one of the highest paid actors in Tollywood. For his first film Pelli Chupulu he would have received Rs 6 lakh as remuneration and after the success of the blockbuster Arjun Reddy, he immediately increased his compensation from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 3 crore. Vijay has directed a range of films and has an estimated net worth of over Rs 30 crore. It is said that he receives monthly Rs 50 lakh per month through advertisements, apart from movies. Recently, Vijay Devarakonda brought a new home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad which costs almost Rs 15 crore. Coming to the luxury car collection of this major player, he owns Range Rover, Mercedes Benz and Audi cars. Besides films and commercials, he has also invested in several real estate properties. He also owns a clothing brand and recently turned into a producer. Speaking of Vijay Devarakonda’s upcoming film, he’ll be part of director Puri Jagannadh’s ace Liger film which has Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey as the main actress. This film is produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This film also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Qadir Amin in other prominent roles. Vijay will try out the role of a boxer in this film and therefore undergoes a complete physical transformation for this film. Vijay Devarakonda’s popularity has reached new heights with Arjun Reddy in which he stole the hearts of the audience with his boyish lovemaking appeal. It is his hard work that has taken him to new heights in his career.







