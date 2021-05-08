Entertainment
Shop Billie Eilish’s British Vogue jewelry – The Hollywood Reporter
After taking her neon green locks to bomb the blonde, Billie Eilish revealed the rest of her Happier than ever-era looks in her last interview for British Vogue. The Grammy-winning star has morphed into an old Hollywood-inspired icon for the Instagram age, ushering in a new aesthetic for her second full-length album due out on July 30.
Designed by Dena Neustadter Giannini, the photoshoot featured the The world is a little blurry featured in five pin-up-inspired sets including custom corsets, jumpsuits and dresses from Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Mugler; the foundations of Agent Provocateur; bottom by What Katie Did; and bespoke latex gloves and leggings by Atsuko Kudo. Eilish’s beauty dream team included a British hairdresser based in Los Angeles Benjamin mohapi (who has salons in Los Angeles and New York), makeup artist Robert Rumsey, and Southern California manicurists Tammy Taylor and Ashlie Johnson.
To crown its retro look, accessories tailor-made by jewelers Jacquie Aiche and Anita Ko, headquartered in Los Angeles. Those who aspire to emulate Eilish’s fantastic fashion may need a movie star’s budget – but her layered jewelry look can easily be achieved with similar pieces by star jewelry designers.
From Aiche’s rose gold chains to Ko’s diamond studded rings, we’ve researched luxurious gemstones to help fashionable fans of Eilish recreate her look of millions (June cover image from the singer-songwriter was the fastest Instagram photo ever taken. 1 million likes). Check out our top picks below.
If you are purchasing an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
1. Jacquie Aiche 14k rose gold quartz and diamond necklace
This Y-shaped 14k gold necklace by Jacquie Aiche (favored by Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber) can help achieve the celeb’s layered chain look. The rose gold piece is adorned with rose quartz stones and diamonds, and the design is meant to represent love.
Jacquie Aiche Quartz necklace in 14k rose gold and diamonds, $ 4,415, at Jacquie Aiche
2. Jacquie Aiche 14-karat rose gold and diamond body chain
Another sparkling wonder from Aiche, this 14k rose gold body chain features a triangular bra silhouette. It is finished with seven diamonds which pair perfectly with plunging necklines and corsets.
Jacquie Aiche 14k Rose Gold Diamond Body Chain, $ 4,690, at Net-a-Porter
3. Jacquie Aiche 14-karat gold and diamond necklace
Stack more rocks with Aiche’s 14k Gold Necklace, which features an approximately 8 inch drop and includes 15 triangle diamond charms.
Jacquie Aiche 14-karat gold and diamond necklace, $ 8,750, at Net-a-Porter
4. Olivia Anita Ko 18-karat rose gold diamond earring
Although Eilish sported Ko’s diamond earrings in white gold, these designer 18k rose gold pieces have a similar silhouette. This unique earring features a 0.2 carat pear cut diamond and 0.46 carat round diamonds.
Anita Ko 18k Rose Gold Olivia Earring, $ 3,675, at Farfetch
5. Anita Ko 18-karat gold diamond earrings
For those with multi-pierced lobes, Ko’s diamond earring is the perfect statement piece. The chain silhouette features a double studded closure with an 18k buckle chain adorned with two pear-cut diamonds and 11 round diamonds.
Anita Ko 18-karat gold diamond earrings, $ 4,465, at Farfetch
6.Anita Ko Double Row Baguette Diamond Coil Ring
Eilish decorated her numbers with stacks of Ko’s gold rings, including glittering pieces similar to this 18k gold ring. This layered wrap style is finished with 1.09 carats of encrusted baguette diamonds – just match it with heel-length nails right there at the manicured star.
Anita Ko Two Row Baguette Diamond Coil Ring, $ 4,400, at Moda Operandi
6. Anita Ko 18k yellow gold princess eternity ring
Eilish wore a white gold version of Ko’s Princess Eternity ring, adorned with 0.31 carats of white diamonds and 0.40 carats of pear diamonds.
Anita Ko 18k Yellow Gold Princess Eternity Ring, $ 4,100 and Goop
[image]
6. Cartier Pluie de Cartier High Jewelry Earrings
These decadent 18k white gold chandelier earrings from Cartier are adorned with 47 brilliant-cut diamonds (for a total of 4.08 carats) and two baguette diamonds (0.21 carats), ensuring a stunning finish for all looks.
Cartier Pluie de Cartier High Jewelry Earrings, $ 71,500, at Cartier
