Eddie and Jamie’s relationship takes a big leap after personal discovery

Blue blood ultimately provided a storyline that showed Jamie and Eddie’s relationship development in this week’s episode. The couple made a personal discovery after Eddie convinced Jamie to take a quiz on the language of love. “The New You” also featured the results of Garrett’s personal discoveries, which are at odds with Frank’s own goals for his office.

Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) began their story in uniform, walking down the street. Eddie wanted to do something Jamie wasn’t interested in, but she urged him to do it anyway, as one spouse would have to support the other’s interests. At least, that’s how Eddie sees marriage. Jamie argued that by this logic she should support his interest in not doing what she wanted to do! “It doesn’t work that way,” Eddie said. “I don’t think so,” Jamie admitted. Eddie suggested the two didn’t really know each other very much, which is why they needed them. The “this” at the center of the discussion was a quiz on the language of love. Jamie thought it was silly, so he suggested Eddie take it herself.

(Photo: John Paul Filo / CBS)

Later at the police station, Jamie was shocked to find Eddie using the quiz to help resolve a dispute between a couple. Jamie didn’t like seeing Eddie “playing Oprah” in an interrogation room. Eddie defended the idea, noting how the quiz solved the problem much faster than the bureaucracy could. “It’s a police station! What’s next, do I look fat in these jeans?” Jamie asked. Eddie was totally disgusted by this reaction. “I’m pretty sure your language of love is physical touch, so go ahead, lover,” Eddie said before punching Jamie in the shoulder as she left the room.

Jamie clearly realized his reaction was silly. So he threw a romantic dinner at their apartment and he was ready when Eddie walked in. Jamie also started showering Eddie with compliments. She was a little confused, especially since it looked like Jamie was wrong. It turns out he was testing his reaction to every kind of love language. It helped Eddie realize that his own language of love is “words of affirmation”. The two hugged and Jamie then took the opportunity to say that it was “acts of service.” Before he could continue, Eddie silenced him so as not to spoil the moment.

As Jamie and Eddie got to know each other better, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) spent most of the episode with another cross-department issue. DCPI Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) commented on the New York Post about the need for the NYPD to make changes. Frank insisted he take it back, but Garrett refused. He said he was on a personal journey to improve himself by cutting back on alcohol and losing weight. He also wanted to improve at work, and that involved telling the absolute truth. The problem is, Garrett still has to do his job at 1PP as Frank orders him to do, so Frank reminded him that he could still lose his job.

Frank later said the two could still work out their issues. As usual, no one lost their job and Garrett realized that it was possible for him to change his life while working for Frank as he always has. Garrett even agreed to revisit his comments. Frank thought Garrett had given him a resignation letter, but it was really the letter he had written to the Post’s editor to comment on his comments.

Blue blood airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The two-hour Season 11 finale airs Friday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET. Past episodes can be streamed on Paramount +.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.