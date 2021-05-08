Top tours look to resume travel as entertainment venues open up





The tourist bus industry has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic. But that should change as entertainment venues begin to reopen. || COVID-19 Updates | The latest numbers from Maryland | Get tested | Information on vaccines || A bus company is eagerly awaiting the opening of more sites. As New York and neighboring states open up, companies like Superior Tours can get back on the road after being grounded. On average, we’ve lost about 90% of our revenue over the past 13 months, ”said Marc Komins, co-owner of Superior Tours. The Komins family have owned and operated Superior Tours for 26 years. His company mainly races in New York and Atlantic City. “Hopefully, with the opening of New York, we’ll be able to resume our daily service in New York. We used to go there four days a week,” Komins said. said Superior Tours plans to resume trips to New York on the first weekend in June. The company already makes trips to Atlantic City every Sunday. For many, trips to New York include a day at the theater. Broadway reopens on September 17th and good news for those who liked to take the bus to Radio City Music Hall for the Christmas show, let’s go. Komins said it was a special trip. “It’s the round trip transportation. It’s an orchestra seat for the show and then the return transportation at the end of the day,” Komins said. Those who take the bus will have temperature control and must wear a mask. The bus is fitted with special air filters and all of its drivers are vaccinated. “We don’t sell full seating capacity like the airlines have started to do. If people are traveling together like a husband and wife or sibling and they are comfortably seated If people are traveling alone , so we reserve their own seats for them, “Komins said. Take camp trips this summer. A list of other summer destinations can be found here.”

