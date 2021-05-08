Enter this beloved Spanish eclectic home in Dallas Hollywood Heights

Mary Middleton said she and her husband Randy Spence fell in love with their Hollywood Heights home the second they walked through the front door in 1992. The eclectic Spanish design, quirky details and vibrant interior attracted them, and they decided that they would make it their mission to maintain its authenticity.

We decided to try to restore it rather than renovate it, said Middleton.

The house on Clermont Avenue was designed by Clifford D. Hutsell, a renowned architect whose other designs dot the landscape of the Lakewood area (his personal home on Lakewood Boulevard is referred to as a Dallas monument).

Tax records show the house was built in 1946, but Middleton said further research revealed it was built in 1932.

The home measures 2,187 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, all in their original configuration, Middleton said. The living room walls are covered in a mural that depicts White Rock Lake, which the owners later discovered to be the work of Fort Worth artist Bror Utter. Wooden beams rest on either side of the vaulted ceiling in the living room. Spence, a local artist, worked to restore their tree-shaped design after previous owners painted them.

Items like this certainly have a historic charm, with colors representative of an older era, but Middleton said she chose to tailor her personal preferences to the style of the home. A bathroom with salmon pink tile and contrasting trim has a vintage feel, and Spence painted a mural on the top half of the walls that mimics the style of other grounds in the house.

Everything we did, we did with an eye to the past and what it would have been like, she said.

Middleton said he remodeled the kitchen several times during his tenure as owner. Wanting to maintain the integrity of the design, most of the couple’s updates included essential (but perhaps less glamorous) renovations like the plumbing and the addition of central air.

The couple have done extensive research on the house, both to understand the story behind it and to make sure the updates have been made in accordance with the style. Middleton said they are only the fourth owners and she was able to come into contact with a descendant of the former owner of the houses and learn more about the history of the designs.

For us, it was more than a house, Middleton said. It was something that had its own personality.

The home’s exterior design is inspired by the colors of the roof tiles, and the terracotta and cobalt blue paint colors are consistent with his research, Middleton said.

The house has a bedroom on the first floor and a master suite upstairs. There is a family room, a kitchen, a breakfast nook (with a mural on the walls), a dining room and another living room. The detached garage also has accommodation on the second floor.

As long as we lived in Dallas, we knew we would be living in this house, Middleton said.

And they did. The house was recently sold to a new owner after nearly three decades in its charge. Middleton and Spence move to Arkansas to be closer to their daughter.

